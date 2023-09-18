Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The sixth-year quarterback completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns during Buffalo’s 38-10 victory over visiting Las Vegas. He also rushed for seven yards on three carries. Allen was sacked twice for losses totaling seven yards.

Allen has completed 60 of 78 passes for 510 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in two games this season. He has rushed nine times for 43 yards. Allen also has been sacked seven times for losses of 26 yards.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus