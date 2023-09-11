Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The sixth-year quarterback was selected as one of Buffalo’s team captains this season. Allen and the Bills open the season by playing at the New York Jets tonight.
Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders: The fifth-year strong safety was voted a team captain prior to his first season with the Raiders. On Sunday, he started and had five tackles (two solo and one for loss) during Las Vegas’ 17-16 comeback win in Denver.
Epps also forced a fumble while tackling Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson early in the third quarter, but the fumble was called back due to illegal contact by cornerback Marcus Peters.
Tashaun Gipson, San Francisco 49ers: The 12th-year free safety started and notched two tackles (one solo) during the 49ers’ 30-7 win at Pittsburgh.
Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints: The fifth-year defensive end started and posted four tackles (two solo), 1½ sacks totaling losses of nine yards, a tackle for loss and four quarterback hits during the Saints’ 16-15 win over visiting Tennessee.
Tyler Hall, Las Vegas Raiders: The third-year cornerback is on the Raiders’ practice squad.
Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars: The second-year linebacker played but did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 31-21 win at Indianapolis.
Mike Purcell, Denver Broncos: The eighth-year nose tackle came off the bench and had one assisted tackle and a quarterback hit during the Broncos’ 17-16 loss to visiting Las Vegas.
Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals: The fourth-year linebacker started and had eight tackles (six solo and one for loss) during the Bengals’ 24-3 loss at Cleveland.
Andrew Wingard, Jacksonville Jaguars: The fifth-year safety was named one of the team’s captains before the season started. On Sunday, Wingard played but did not record any statistics during the Jaguars’ 31-21 come-from-behind win at Indianapolis.
