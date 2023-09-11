wte-20230910-spts-LoganWilson

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, left, pursues Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb during the Browns' 24-3 victory Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

 Kirk Irwin

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The sixth-year quarterback was selected as one of Buffalo’s team captains this season. Allen and the Bills open the season by playing at the New York Jets tonight.

Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders: The fifth-year strong safety was voted a team captain prior to his first season with the Raiders. On Sunday, he started and had five tackles (two solo and one for loss) during Las Vegas’ 17-16 comeback win in Denver.

