FRIDAY BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Big Horn 69, Moorcroft 37
Big Piney 58, Wind River 56
Burns 55, Newcastle 27
Campbell County 79, Cheyenne Central 76, 2OT
Cheyenne East 65, Thunder Basin 61
Douglas 51, Torrington 38
Evanston 55, Cody 48
Farson-Eden 59, Encampment 47
Greybull 54, Shoshoni 52
Laramie 41, Casper Kelly Walsh 37
Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Rock River 21
Lusk 48, Glenrock 43
Powell 72, Thermopolis 54
Riverton 46, Green River 36
Rocky Mountain 71, Riverside 31
Saratoga 60, Cokeville 36
Sheridan 77, Cheyenne South 61
Southeast 50, Pine Bluffs 47
Star Valley 43, Casper Natrona 41
Tongue River 68, Wright 34
Worland 47, Lovell 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Big Piney 46, Wind River 10
Casper Natrona 47, Star Valley 41
Cheyenne South 54, Sheridan 41
Cody 58, Evanston 28
Cokeville 63, Saratoga 34
Douglas 85, Torrington 43
Dubois 26, Ten Sleep 25
Lander 42, Pinedale 28
Laramie 41, Casper Kelly Walsh 37
Lingle-Fort Laramie 52, Rock River 35
Lusk 37, Glenrock 35
Moorcroft 60, Big Horn 17
Newcastle 50, Burns 35
Powell 63, Thermopolis 58
Rocky Mountain 55, Riverside 41
Shoshoni 50, Greybull 24
Southeast 36, Pine Bluffs 31
Thunder Basin 72, Cheyenne East 64
Tongue River 50, Wright 34
Worland 52, Lovell 23
SATURDAY
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Casper Natrona 60, Jackson Hole 31
Cheyenne Central 64, Thunder Basin 60
Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58
Encampment 56, Cokeville 54
Green River 60, Cody 43
Kaycee 57, Normative Services 30
Manila, Utah 73, Little Snake River 42
Moorcroft 67, Wright 38
Pine Bluffs 55, Glenrock 33
Powell 64, Worland 53
Riverton 54, Evanston 37
Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 44
Saratoga 48, Farson-Eden 28
Sheridan 60, Laramie 46
Southeast 50, Lusk 25
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 40
Sundance 55, Big Horn 39
Tongue River 68, Riverside 35
Tongue River 77, Greybull 58
Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Burlington 65, Dubois 26
Casper Natrona 65, Jackson Hole 31
Cheyenne East 76, Campbell County 58
Cody 46, Green River 40
Cokeville 56, Encampment 13
Farson-Eden 45, Saratoga 37
Kaycee 52, Meeteetse 31
Little Snake River 64, Manila, Utah 41
Moorcroft 72, Wright 31
Pine Bluffs 72, Glenrock 42
Riverside 50, Tongue River 46
Rocky Mountain 49, Shoshoni 35
Sheridan 45, Laramie 44
Southeast 48, Lusk 43
Star Valley 42, Rock Springs 28
Sundance 38, Big Horn 26
Thunder Basin 43, Cheyenne Central 35
Tongue River 48, Greybull 18
Worland 51, Powell 24
Wyoming Indian 64, Wind River 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com.