GREEN RIVER — A record number of people braved the cold and snow to participate in Green River's 2021 Frostbite 5K & 10K Run.

A total of 183 people registered for events including the 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Expedition Island. Although it snowed the night before, the pathway was cleared, the sun shined, and the scenery and atmosphere were incredible, according to organizers. 

Awards were presented to those in first through third place in their respective age groups. Results include:

Men’s 5K Run/Walk

Men’s Overall Winner – Jenar Jasso

Men Ages 5-17: first, Ethan Bundy; second, Jesse Bek; third, Noah Hemphill

Men Ages 18-29: first, Luke Fillingim; second, Phillip Etier; third, Austin Stocks

Men Ages 30-45: first, Jenar Jasso; second, Chris Brink; third, Joaquin Barerra

Men 46-60: first, Perri Rubeck; second, James Thomas; third, Paul Helvik

Men 61 & Up: first, Robert Doak; second, John Cook

Women’s 5K Run/Walk

Women’s Overall Winner – Stephanie Eardley

Women 5-17: first, Sophee Beardsley; second, Connie Fauntleroy; third, Olivia Wilkinson

Women 18-29: first, Morgan Christiansen; second, Kylie Cox; third, Shanea Mitchell

Women 30-45: first, Stephanie Eardley; second, Sadie Valdez; third, Lindsay Malicoate

Women 46-60: first, Brenda Gray; second, Patrica Eardley; third, Rosaura Velazquez

Women 61 & Up: first, Terry Pawleska; second, Julie Toman; third, Marilyn Dockter

Men’s 10K Run/Walk

Men’s Overall Winner – Owen Burnett

Men 5-17: first, Owen Burnett; second, Caden Knudsen

Men 18-29: first, Eric Urlacher; second, Chase Cimburek

Men 30-45: first, Ryan Giles; second, Justin Schumacher; third, Jared Carter

Men 46-60: first, Shane Bates; second, Dale Pecolar

Men 61& Up: first, John Pawleska; second, Gary Killpack

Women’s 10K Run/Walk

Women’s Overall Winner – Amanda Margrave

Women 18-29: first, Andrea Urlacher; second, Theresea Allgaier; third, Alex Nelson

Women 30-45: first, Amanda Margrave; second, Kristin Giles; third, Julie Seymour

Women 46-60: first, Lucy Wold; second, Michele Valimont; third, Brenda Roosa

Women 61& Up: first, Kada Stoddard

