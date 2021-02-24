GREEN RIVER — A record number of people braved the cold and snow to participate in Green River's 2021 Frostbite 5K & 10K Run.
A total of 183 people registered for events including the 5K, 10K and 1 Mile Family Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 20 at Expedition Island. Although it snowed the night before, the pathway was cleared, the sun shined, and the scenery and atmosphere were incredible, according to organizers.
Awards were presented to those in first through third place in their respective age groups. Results include:
Men’s 5K Run/Walk
Men’s Overall Winner – Jenar Jasso
Men Ages 5-17: first, Ethan Bundy; second, Jesse Bek; third, Noah Hemphill
Men Ages 18-29: first, Luke Fillingim; second, Phillip Etier; third, Austin Stocks
Men Ages 30-45: first, Jenar Jasso; second, Chris Brink; third, Joaquin Barerra
Men 46-60: first, Perri Rubeck; second, James Thomas; third, Paul Helvik
Men 61 & Up: first, Robert Doak; second, John Cook
Women’s 5K Run/Walk
Women’s Overall Winner – Stephanie Eardley
Women 5-17: first, Sophee Beardsley; second, Connie Fauntleroy; third, Olivia Wilkinson
Women 18-29: first, Morgan Christiansen; second, Kylie Cox; third, Shanea Mitchell
Women 30-45: first, Stephanie Eardley; second, Sadie Valdez; third, Lindsay Malicoate
Women 46-60: first, Brenda Gray; second, Patrica Eardley; third, Rosaura Velazquez
Women 61 & Up: first, Terry Pawleska; second, Julie Toman; third, Marilyn Dockter
Men’s 10K Run/Walk
Men’s Overall Winner – Owen Burnett
Men 5-17: first, Owen Burnett; second, Caden Knudsen
Men 18-29: first, Eric Urlacher; second, Chase Cimburek
Men 30-45: first, Ryan Giles; second, Justin Schumacher; third, Jared Carter
Men 46-60: first, Shane Bates; second, Dale Pecolar
Men 61& Up: first, John Pawleska; second, Gary Killpack
Women’s 10K Run/Walk
Women’s Overall Winner – Amanda Margrave
Women 18-29: first, Andrea Urlacher; second, Theresea Allgaier; third, Alex Nelson
Women 30-45: first, Amanda Margrave; second, Kristin Giles; third, Julie Seymour
Women 46-60: first, Lucy Wold; second, Michele Valimont; third, Brenda Roosa
Women 61& Up: first, Kada Stoddard