 Rocket Miner photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS – Wyoming Horse Racing will hold opening day at Sweetwater Downs on Saturday, August 19th, when its 2023 horse racing season gallops into action at the Sweetwater Events Complex. 

In its 13th year, races at Sweetwater Downs will draw horses and their jockeys from all over the western United States. The 2023 race season will continue on weekends through Sunday, October 1, 2023, and will again offer more than $1.1 million in total purse payments for horsemen during the meet. The season will feature intense rivalries as racing at Sweetwater Downs will determine year-end honors for the Wyoming-bred racehorses. Additionally, Sweetwater Downs will hold numerous festivities and events throughout the season, including family-friendly activities, food and drinks. 

