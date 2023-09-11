RSHS Tennis

The Rock Springs High School coed tennis team competed against Torrington High School, Cheyenne South High School, Cheyenne Central High School and Cheyenne East High School over the weekend.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

RSHS went 9-1 overall against Torrington and went 3-2 against Cheyenne South in Laramie on Sept. 7 and then went 0-10 against Cheyenne Central and 6-4 against Cheyenne East on Sept. 9. Cheyenne South does not have a girls team, so the Lady Tigers had walkovers. 

