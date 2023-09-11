ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School coed tennis team competed against Torrington High School, Cheyenne South High School, Cheyenne Central High School and Cheyenne East High School over the weekend.
RSHS went 9-1 overall against Torrington and went 3-2 against Cheyenne South in Laramie on Sept. 7 and then went 0-10 against Cheyenne Central and 6-4 against Cheyenne East on Sept. 9. Cheyenne South does not have a girls team, so the Lady Tigers had walkovers.
“We knew Central would be a huge challenge and our kids played hard,” said head coach Darin Anderson. “Despite the scores, there were several great points and games. Against East, our girls played exceptionally well, winning all five matches in straight sets.
“The match of the day belonged to Tyler Davies and Jared Swafford at first doubles against East. They came back from a set down to dominate at 6-2 and 6-1 in the final two frames.”
Lady Tigers vs. Torrington
Against Torrington, Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup defeated Katie Watson in the first singles in two sets (6-0 and 6-0). In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Abby Jones defeated Madix McIntosh in two sets (6-0 and 6-4).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Rosie Barker and Makaylee Hitt defeated Torrington’s Juli Russell and Madison Hatch in two sets (6-0 and 6-4).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Cumorah Shuler and Kyndall Turnwall defeated Torrington’s Marley Foy and Laney Grubbs in two sets (6-1 and 6-0).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Brixon Frazier and Kate Killpack defeated Torrington’s Madison Boyden and Haley DeFoe in three sets (4-6, 6-2 and 6-3).
Tigers vs. Torrington
In the first singles, Rock Springs’ Chandler Smith defeated Torrington’s Adam Bartlett in three sets (6-0, 3-6 and 7-6 [8-6]). In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Tanner Tryzbiak lost to Torrington’s Jorey Asmus in two sets (6-7 and 6-7).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Jared Swafford and Tyler Davies defeated Torrington’s Elijah Hatch and Skyler Thomas in two sets (6-2 and 7-5).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Trip Baker and Jack Aanerud defeated Torrington’s Steven Schneider and Gabe Posten in two sets (6-1 and 6-1).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Emilio Corona and Dalan Wiberg defeated Torrington’s Marcus Jones and Ben Steinbrecher in two sets (6-4 and 7-5).
Tigers vs. Cheyenne South
In the first singles, Smith lost to South’s Andrew Lock in two sets (1-6 and 0-6). In the second singles, Tryzbiak lost to South’s Lukas Davidson (2-6 and 0-6).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Swafford and Davies defeated South’s Dezmond Waters and Tom Bechtel in two sets (6-1 and 7-5).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Baker and Aanerud defeated South’s Shaw Martin and Constantino Gonzalez in two sets (6-0 and 6-1).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Wiberg and Corona defeated South’s Malichi McAlester and Giancarlo Felloro in two sets (6-2 and 6-0).
Lady Tigers vs. Cheyenne Central
In the first singles, Nandrup lost to Central’s Ashli Smedley in two sets (2-6 and 1-6). In the second singles, Jones lost to Central’s Hailey Mathis in two sets (0-6 and 3-6).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Barker and Hitt lost to Central’s Genesis Tyler and Cailyn Smedley in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Turnwall and Shuler lost to Central’s Quincy Dereemer and Lauren O’Donnell in two sets (1-6 and 0-6).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Frazier and Killpack lost to Central’s Crisman Flowers and Lucia Shoemaker in two sets (1-6 and 0-6).
Tigers vs. Cheyenne Central
In the first singles, Smith lost to Central’s Mike Ellison in two sets (1-6 and 1-6). In the second singles, Tryzbiak lost to Central’s Nathaniel Thornell in two sets (1-6 and 1-6).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Swafford and Davies lost to Central’s Thomas Smedley and Owen Black in two sets (0-6 and 1 -6).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Baker and Aanerud lost to Central’s Matthew Klaasen and Cooper Bush in two sets (3-6 and 3-6).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Corona and Carson Jenkins lost to Central’s Roscoe LeBeaumont and Nicholas Thornell in two sets (3-6 and 3-6).
Lady Tigers vs. Cheyenne East
In the first singles, Nandrup defeated East’s Finley Kastens in two sets (6-1 and 6-0). In the second singles, Jones defeated Caroline DiSenso in two sets (6-0 and 6-1).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Barker and Hitt defeated East’s Ava Courtney and Paloma Arago in two sets (6-1 and 7-5).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Shuler and Turnwall defeated East’s Ava Sandoval and Madi Artery in two sets (6-3 and 6-3).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo if Frazier and Killpack defeated East’s Ashley Smith and Zi McMullen in two sets (6-3 and 6-2).
Tigers vs. Cheyenne East
In the first singles, Smith lost to East’s Colin Crecelias in two sets (2-6 and 2-6). In the second singles, Tryzbiak lost to East’s Armando Hernandez in two sets (1-6 and 1-6).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Davies and Swafford defeated East’s Aiden Bichlender and Landon Schwartz in three sets (3-6, 6-2 and 6-1).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Baker and Aanerud lost to East’s Alec Brown and Peyton Seelye in two sets (1-6 and 1-6).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Corona and Jenkins lost to East’s Kaden Sutherland and Kale Peterson in two sets (5-7 and 0-6).
