ROCK SPRINGS -- One of Rock Springs' famous cowboys has been honored in Mississippi. The late rodeo champion Weldon Bascom was inducted into the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame, where he was posthumously honored as a rodeo pioneer.
Bascom was born in Naples, Utah, in 1912 and raised in Canada. He was the fourth son of rancher and Uintah County Deputy Sheriff John W. Bascom.
A professional rodeo cowboy, Weldon Bascom and his brother Earl Bascom helped produce a rodeo in the town of Columbia, Mississippi, while working for the Hickman Ranch in Lawrence County, back in 1935.
That rodeo was the first ever hosted in Mississippi and the first rodeo to have Brahma bulls riding as an event. Rodeo in Columbia remains an annual event to this day.
The Bascom brothers came to live in Rock Springs in 1939, when they were among the top bull riders in the world.
Weldon Bascom rodeoed in some of the big shows of the day, from Canada to California to New York and even London, England.
In 1934, as a contestant at the World Championship Rodeo in London, Weldon Bascom made rodeo history as the last-known cowboy to buck off the famous bucking horse, Midnight, owned by rodeo producer Verne Elliot of Johnstown, Colorado.
Weldon Bascom later became a Hollywood movie producer, stuntman and actor, while his wife Texas Rose Bascom, became a movie actress as well.