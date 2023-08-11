ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School coed golf team is began its season this week with a tournament at Star Valley.
The following is the complete varsity schedule of Rock Springs’ season. Tournaments are subject to change. The home tournaments are bolded.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, vs. Star Valley Invite at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, vs. Star Valley Invite at 8 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17, vs. Evanston Invite at 11 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 18, vs. Evanston Invite at 8 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, vs. Jackson Hole Invite at TBA
Thursday, Aug. 24, vs. SVR Cedar Creek at TBA
Thursday, Aug. 31, vs. Riverton Invite at TBA
Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Riverton Invite at TBA
Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Conference Golf at TBA (Star Valley)
Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Conference Golf at TBA (Star Valley)
Friday, Sept. 15, vs. 4A State Golf at TBA (Sheridan)
Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. 4A State Golf at TBA (Sheridan)
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.