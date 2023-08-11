ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs High School coed varsity tennis team is ready to swing into action, beginning matches this weekend at Jackson Hole High School. The team is scheduled to play four matches at home this season.
The following is the complete varsity schedule of Rock Springs’ season. Matches are subject to change. The home matches are bolded.
Saturday, Aug. 12, vs. Jackson Hole High School at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, vs. Campbell County High School at 8 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, vs. Thunder Basin High School at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, vs. Cody High School at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, vs. Powell High School at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, vs. Rawlins High School at 11 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Laramie High School at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5, vs. Rock Springs High School at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7, vs. Torrington High School in Laramie at 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Laramie High School at 10 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 8, vs. Cheyenne South High School at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Cheyenne Central High School at 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Cheyenne East High School at 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15, vs. Regional Tennis at TBA (Cheyenne South)
Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Regional Tennis at TBA (Cheyenne South)
Thursday, Sept. 21, vs. State Tennis at TBA (Gillette)
Friday, Sept. 22, vs. State Tennis at TBA (Gillette)
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. State Tennis at TBA (Gillette)
