ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School women’s swimming and diving team is ready to make a splash this season. The Lady Tigers will host two swim meets this season in September.
The following is the complete varsity schedule of the Lady Tigers’ season. Swim meets are subject to change. The home meets are bolded.
Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Rawlins Invite at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26, vs. Rawlins Invite at 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Green River Invite at 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Green River Invite at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9, vs. Lyman Invite at TBA
Friday, Sept. 15, vs. Rock Springs Invite at TBA
Saturday, Sept. 16, vs. Green River Invite at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21, vs. Pinedale Invite at TBA
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Evanston High School at TBA
Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Lander Valley High School at 4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Cheyenne Central High School at TBA
Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Laramie High School at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 7, vs. Rawlins Invite at TBA
Friday, Oct. 13, Gillette Invite at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 14, Gillette Invite at TBA
Friday, Oct. 20, vs. Conference Swimming and Diving in Laramie at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 21, vs. Conference Swimming and Diving in Laramie at TBA
Thursday, Oct. 26, vs. Last Chance in Green River at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2, vs. 3A State Girls Swimming and Diving at TBA (Gillette)
Friday, Nov. 3, vs. 3A State Girls Swimming and Diving at TBA (Gillette)
