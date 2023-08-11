ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School volleyball team is gearing up for its 2023 season and are scheduled to play six home games at Tiger Arena.
The following is the complete varsity schedule for the Lady Tigers’ season. Games are subject to change. The home games are bolded.
Friday, Sept. 1, vs. Evanston Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Saturday, Sept. 2, vs. Evanston Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Thursday, Sept. 7, vs. Green River High School at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, vs. Evanston High School at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21, vs. Kelly Walsh High School at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Casper Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Casper Invite at TBA (Tournament)
Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Riverton High School at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30, vs. Cody High School at 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Star Valley High School at 6 p.m. (Senior Night)
Saturday, Oct. 7, vs. Jackson Hole High School at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12, vs. Riverton High School at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Cody High School at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, vs. Green River High School at 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20, vs. Kelly Walsh High School at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26, vs. Regional Volleyball at TBA
Friday, Oct. 27, vs. Regional Volleyball at TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Regional Volleyball at TBA
Thursday, Nov. 2, vs. State Volleyball at TBA (Casper)
Friday, Nov. 3, vs. State Volleyball at TBA (Casper)
Saturday, Nov. 4, vs. State Volleyball at TBA (Casper)
