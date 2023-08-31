ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School coed tennis team played a pair of makeup matches against Kelly Walsh High School and Natrona County High School on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The matches were originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, but were postponed to rainy weather.
The team will take on Laramie High School in Laramie at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Lady Tigers
In the first singles, Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup suffered her first loss of the season by falling to Kelly Walsh’s Taylor Nokes in two sets (1-6 and 2-6), and then lost again to Natrona County’s Karolina Loubrova in two sets (5-7 and 5-7). Nandrup’s season record falls to 6-2.
In the second singles, Kelly Walsh’s Harper Klinger defeated Rock Springs’ Cumorah Shuler in two sets (0-6 and 0-6), and then lost to Natrona County’s Madeline Elston in two sets (1-6 and 4-6).
In the first doubles, Rock Springs’ Rosie Barker and Kyndall Turnwall lost to Kelly Walsh’s Ella Catchpole and Olivia Watson in two sets (1-6 and 2-6), and later lost to Natrona County’s Veronika Cisarova and Aubrey Vondra in two sets (4-6 and 6-7).
In the second doubles, Rock Springs’ Brixon Frazier and Kate Killpack fell to Kelly Walsh’s Mya Hager and Sarah Klosterman in two sets (6-7 and 1-6, and then lost to Natrona County’s Jordynn Scott and Olivia Cole in three sets (6-2, 4-6 and 3-6).
In the third doubles against Kelly Walsh, Rock Springs’ Evie Long and Hadlee Miller lost to Hailey Larson and Katelyn Bird in two sets (1-6 and 0-6), but the duo bounced back against Natrona County to defeat Nele Bandeu and Emily Biggs in two sets (6-1 and 7-5).
Tigers
In the first singles, Chandler Smith of Rock Springs defeated Kelly Walsh’s Ethan Palmer in two sets (7-5 and 7-6), and then defeated Natrona County’s Zach Chenevert in three sets (6-0, 1-6 and 6-2).
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Tanner Tryzbiak lost to Kelly Walsh’s Gage Christensen in three sets (7-6, 1-6 and 2-6), but he bounced back to defeat Natrona County’s Grayson Ingram in two sets (6-4 and 6-1).
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Trip Baker and Jackson Aanerud defeated Kelly Walsh’s Patrick McGrath and Bode Strand in three sets (6-3, 2-6 and 6-4), and then defeated Natrona County’s Jerome Neumiller and Brock Anderson in two sets (6-4 and 6-3).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Jared Swafford and Carson Jenkins lost to Kelly Walsh’s Finn McCoul and Miles Romer in two sets (6-4 and 7-6), but they bounced back to beat Natrona County’s Judah Shade and Kaleb Huxtable in two sets (6-2 and 6-1).
In the third doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Dalen Wiberg and Emilio Corona defeated Kelly Walsh’s Adam Johnson and Britton Butler in two sets (7-6 and 6-3), and then defeated Natrona County’s Owen Jones and Thomas Gorman in two sets (6-0 and 6-4).
