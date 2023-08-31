RSHS Tennis

The Rock Springs High School coed tennis team played a pair of makeup matches against Kelly Walsh High School and Natrona County High School on Thursday, Aug. 31.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Ian Cadena

The matches were originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, but were postponed to rainy weather. 

