ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School coed tennis team swept the Rawlins High School Outlaws at home on Saturday, Aug. 26.
“It was a great way to start our South Region schedule,” said Rock Springs head coach Darin Anderson.
Rock Springs is traveling to Laramie High School on Saturday, Sept. 2, for their next matches.
Lady Tigers
Rock Springs’ Karlie Nandrup continued her hot start to the season, defeating Rawlins’ Kirsten Anderson in the first singles in two sets (6-1 and 6-1). She is now 6-0 this season.
Rock Springs’ Abby Jones defeated Rawlins’ Kinsey Hooper in the second singles in two sets (6-3 and 6-3).
The Rock Springs duo of Rosie Barker and Makaylee Hitt defeated the Rawlins duo of Kaylee Hooper and McKenna Smart in two sets (6-2 and 6-4) in the first doubles.
The Rock Springs duo of Kyndall Turnwall and Brixon Frazier defeated Rawlins’ Sophya Pacheco and Aizlee Jenkins in the second doubles in two sets (6-1 and 6-3).
The match of the day was the Rock Springs duo of Cumorah Shuler and Hadlee Miller coming back to defeat Rawlins’ Abbie McCulloch and Allie Skidgel in three sets (5-7, 6-1 and 6-2) in the third doubles.
Tigers
In the first singles, Rock Springs’ Chandler Smith defeated Rawlins’ Lincoln Searle in two sets (6-2 and 7-5).
In the second singles, Rock Springs’ Tanner Tryzbiak won by a walkover.
In the first doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Tyler Davies and Jared Swafferd defeated Rawlins’ Brady Snyder and Peyton Bergman in two sets (6-0 and 6-0).
In the second doubles, the Rock Springs duo of Trip Baker and Jackson Aanerud defeated Rawlins’ Jady Chizek and Greg Clark in two sets (6-0 and 6-0)
Rock Springs’ Bradoc Powell and Emilio Corona won by a walkover in the third doubles.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.