RSHS Tennis

The Rock Springs High School coed tennis team swept the Rawlins High School Outlaws at home on Saturday, Aug. 26.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Ian Cadena

“It was a great way to start our South Region schedule,” said Rock Springs head coach Darin Anderson.

