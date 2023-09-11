GRHS Golf

The Class 3A Western Conference Golf Tournament was hosted by Green River High School at the Rolling Green Golf Course over the weekend. Green River’s Isabell Salas (pictured) was the top performer for GRHS. 

Green River’s Isabell Salas was the top performer for GRHS. She placed second in the women’s bracket with a total score of 149, finishing the first day of the tournament with 77 and the second with 72. Lovell’s Erika Cook placed first with a score of 140. 

