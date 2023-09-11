The Class 3A Western Conference Golf Tournament was hosted by Green River High School at the Rolling Green Golf Course over the weekend. Green River’s Isabell Salas (pictured) was the top performer for GRHS.
GREEN RIVER – The Class 3A Western Conference Golf Tournament was hosted by Green River High School at the Rolling Green Golf Course over the weekend.
Green River’s Isabell Salas was the top performer for GRHS. She placed second in the women’s bracket with a total score of 149, finishing the first day of the tournament with 77 and the second with 72. Lovell’s Erika Cook placed first with a score of 140.
Green River’s Mylie Mele also placed in the top 10 of the women’s bracket. She scored 198 to finished to tie with Lander’s Morgan Hill and Evanston’s Hailee Ridenour for 10th place.
As a team, the Lady Wolves finished fifth overall with a total score of 635. Evanston took the top spot, totaling 548. Cody placed second with 583, Lovell placed third with 594 and Lander placed fourth with 598. Other schools to participate in the tournament were Lyman High School, Pinedale High School and Powell High School.
For the men’s bracket, the Wolves finished seventh as a team with 705 points. The top performer for Green River was Kaleb Gunter, who finished 13th with a score of 166.
Evanston won the men’s bracket with 593, Lander placed second with 640, Pinedale placed third with 647, Cody finished fourth with 665, Powell finished fifth with 681, Lovell finished sixth with 701 and Lyman finished eighth with 789.
