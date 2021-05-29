ROCK SPRINGS – After coming off a one-run loss on the road in Evanston on Wednesday, the Rock Springs Post 24 Stallions AA Legion team hosted Green River on Thursday afternoon on senior night inside Paul J. Wataha Field Complex.
Rock Springs jumped out to a one-run lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Stallions defeated the Knights by a score of 8-4 in six innings and improved their record to 5-17 on the season.
After the first run of the contest, Rock Springs hit the gas pedal and stretched the lead to five after scoring three runs in the second and one in the third. The Knights answered back in the top of the fourth with two runs, cutting the deficit back to three.
In the bottom of the fifth, Rock Springs’ offense caught fire yet again and stretched the lead to six after scoring their final three runs of the contest. With three outs remaining, Green River did everything it could to keep their hopes of a comeback alive. However, the Stallions; defense had other plans. Green River scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as the Stallions clinched the 8-4 victory in front of its home crowd.
Although Rock Springs’ offense seemed to be cooking Thursday night, its defense also played a huge role. Parker Ross picked up the win for the Stallions on the mound. In pitching a complete game, Ross allowed four runs across on five hits, walked two batters and struck out five.
Ross was impressive on the mound and inside the batter's box. Collectively, the Stallions finished the contest with six hits. Ross and Kyan Debernardi led the way with two each and Dominik Gunyan and Mason Taylor combined for the final two. Ryan Powers and Gunyan were the only players from Rock Springs to record an RBI on Thursday afternoon.
The Knights finished the contest with five hits and three RBIs. In three plate appearances, Jensen recorded two hits and found his way across home plate once. Tayden Cave, Andrew Griffiths and Michael Peterson combined for the other three. Cave, who had a strong game inside the box, drove in all three runs for the Knights.
Peterson closed the game on the mound for Green River. In one and one-third innings, Peterson allowed four runs across on three hits and finished with three strike outs. Griffiths gave up two hits and allowed one run, and Marcos Molina gave up one hit and allowed three runs throughout one and two-third innings. The two pitchers combined for five strike outs and only one error.
The Stallions will look to stay in the win column in their next matchup. Rock Springs will play host to Riverton on Tuesday, June 1, inside Paul J. Wataha Field Complex. Game one the doubleheader is set to start at 5 p.m. followed by the latter game around 7 p.m.