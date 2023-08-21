GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School coed varsity tennis struggled against Powell High School and Cody High School on Friday, Aug. 18.
Overall, the Lady Wolves went 5-5 against the competition, while the Wolves went 0-10.
The team will be on the road later this week when they face Kelly Walsh High School and Natrona County High School on Friday, Aug. 25.
Green River vs. Powell
The Lady Wolves went 4-1 against Powell High School this weekend. Green River’s Brianna Strauss defeated Powell’s Lachelle Lee in two sets (7-5and 6-4), while Grace Gomez defeated Powell’s Maya Landwehr in three sets (4-6, 6-4 and 6-2). Green River’s Hannah Skinner and Sydney Lopez lost to Powell’s Lucy Whipple and Sophie Czirr in three sets (1-6, 6-2 and 1-6). Green River’s Jocelyn Peterson and Raygan Cochrun defeated Powell’s Naomi Whipple and Meaghan McKeen in three sets (6-4, 2-6 and 6-4). Green River’s Amanda Davis and Madison Korkow defeated Powell’s Bailee Allred and Elaina Kousoulous in two sets (7-5 and 6-3).
The Wolves went 0-5 against Powell this weekend. Green River’s Chris Wilson lost to Powell’s Cade Queen in two sets (0-6 and 0-6), while Dylan Archibald lost to Powell’s Nathan Preator in three sets (1-6, 6-2 and 2-6). The Green River duo of Jake Nielsen and Tanner Hokanson lost to Powell’s Keegan Hicswa and Taeson Schultz in two sets (2-6 and 2-6), Green River’s Andrew Neher and Gabe Maez lost to Powell’s Seeger Wormald and Ryan Barrus in two sets (2-6 and 1-6), and Green River’s Kaiden Dodson and Dusten Berg lost to Powell’s Isaac Stensing and Memphis Solberg in two sets (5-7 and 0-6).
Green River vs. Cody
The Lady Wolves went 1-4 against Cody High School on Friday, Aug. 18, with Brianna Strauss picking up the only win against Noelle Graham in two sets (6-2 and 6-1). Green River’s Gomez lost to Cody’s Karina Schuessler in two sets (1-6 and 0-6). Green River’s Skinner and Brynley Beutel lost to Cody’s Alyssa D. and Natalie Wenke in two sets (1-6 and 1-6). Green River’s Peterson and Cochrun lost to Cody’s Brenna Foote and Ellie Wasink in two sets (3-6 and 2-6). Green River’s Davis and Korkow lost to Cody’s Evie McGonagle and Isabelle Paddock in two sets (4-6 and 2-6).
The Wolves went 0-5 against Cody, losing every match in two sets. Green River’s Wilson lost to Cody’s Nick Stewart (2-6 and 4-6, Green River’s Archibald lost to Cody’s Carter Thompson (5-7 and 1-6), Green River’s Nielsen and Hokanson lost to Cody’s Christian Dudrick and Curtis Miller (4-6 and 1-6), Green River’s Neher and Maez lost to Cody’s Hudson Wallace and Zach Schwak (0-6 and 1-6) and Green River’s Dodson and Berg lost to Cody’s Wesley Law and Jamie Domingo (2-6 and 2-6).
