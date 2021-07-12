ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Stallions are hosting the state tournament for the C level players from July 15-July 18. The baseball team invites the public to come out and support the Stallions.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex at 2059 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs, though the tournament starts at 10 a.m.
Rock Springs, which has the No. 2 seed from the southwest, will play No. 1 northeast seed Gillette beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday and face off against the victor of Friday's game between Cheyenne and Powell. The loser will play at 1 p.m. Saturday against the loser of the Evanston and Sheridan game.
The championship game is expected to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. If at the end of game 14 the winning and losing team each have one loss, there will be a final determining game at noon Monday, July 19.
See a copy of the tournament bracket with the story at rocketminer.com.