The Rock Springs Stallions C team includes, front from left, Koltin Gunyan, Billy Peterson, Koltan Lemus, Ryan Zotti, Griffen Garner, Dallas Stewart, Brody Hunt and Morgan Wells; and back, coach Jasson Garner, Maddox Ice, Haiden Bledsoe, Ivan Valerio, Mikey McCullough, Gavin Tongate, and coach Bryan Hunt. Coach Brandon Ice, Ryan Wells and Manager Rocky Rondinelli are also on the team.

ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Stallions are hosting the state tournament for the C level players from July 15-July 18. The baseball team invites the public to come out and support the Stallions.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Paul J. Wataha Recreational Complex at 2059 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs, though the tournament starts at 10 a.m.

Rock Springs, which has the No. 2 seed from the southwest, will play No. 1 northeast seed Gillette beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday and face off against the victor of Friday's game between Cheyenne and Powell. The loser will play at 1 p.m. Saturday against the loser of the Evanston and Sheridan game.

The championship game is expected to begin at 4 p.m. Sunday. If at the end of game 14 the winning and losing team each have one loss, there will be a final determining game at noon Monday, July 19.

