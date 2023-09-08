Quarterback

Portland State was a little outmatched at the quarterback position during last weekend’s season-opener against No. 15-ranked Oregon. Likely Heisman candidate Bo Nix outgunned the Vikings, with Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere finishing just 5-of-14 for 35 yards and a touchdown. Chachere led the Vikings in rushing with 53 yards on six carries. UW’s Andrew Peasley took plenty of hits against Texas Tech last weekend, but will play under center against Portland State. He was 18-of-34 for 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Red Raiders, adding a team-high 68 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He’ll look to improve his completion rate against the Vikings.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus