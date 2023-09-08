Portland State was a little outmatched at the quarterback position during last weekend’s season-opener against No. 15-ranked Oregon. Likely Heisman candidate Bo Nix outgunned the Vikings, with Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere finishing just 5-of-14 for 35 yards and a touchdown. Chachere led the Vikings in rushing with 53 yards on six carries. UW’s Andrew Peasley took plenty of hits against Texas Tech last weekend, but will play under center against Portland State. He was 18-of-34 for 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Red Raiders, adding a team-high 68 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He’ll look to improve his completion rate against the Vikings.
Advantage: Wyoming
Running backs
Sam Scott went into last weekend’s season-opener as UW’s No. 3 running back, but that will likely change after his solid performance against Texas Tech. The Cowboys listed Scott, D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell with “or” designations for the starting job. Scott had the best night out of the three, rushing for 44 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. James and Ferrell both lost fumbles against the Red Raiders, which could impact their playing time going forward. For Portland State, Quincy Craig led the running backs with eight carries for 42 yards, for an average of 5.2 yards per carry. UW’s strong defensive line could pose a problem for the Vikings’ rushing attack.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receivers and tight ends
UW fans have been calling for coach Craig Bohl to utilize the tight ends in the passing game more, and he did just that last week. Tight ends John Michael Gyllenborg and Treyton Welch were the team’s top two receivers, with Gyllenborg hauling in a game-tying 11-yard touchdown in double overtime to help earn the win. Wyatt Wieland was the biggest target out wide, catching two passes for 33 yards, including a 25-yard reception. Portland State threw for just 52 yards against Oregon, with Jaden Casey leading the way with three catches for 17 yards. Casey is a former quarterback playing his first season at wide receiver.
Advantage: Wyoming
Offensive line
Portland State had nine punts against the Ducks, and averaged just 3.5 yards per play. The Vikings’ offense line had its hands full all afternoon against Oregon’s defense, but the one positive was the group allowed no sacks and just three tackles for loss. UW’s young offensive line survived its matchup with the Red Raiders, and left tackle Frank Crum had more than a few pancakes, including on the game-winning two-point conversion. The group was able to settle down after two early false start penalties, and the run game should be on full display Saturday against the Vikings.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
UW’s defense totaled nine pass breakups against Texas Tech, with three of them coming from defensive linemen. The group had a solid first outing against a high-powered offense, with Braden Siders, DeVonne Harris and Jaden Williams all picking up a sack in the win. The group was also strong in the run game, allowing just 93 rushing yards and an average of 2.8 yards per attempt. Portland State was on the opposite side of the spectrum, allowing 348 rushing yards to Oregon and an average of 10.2 yards per carry. The Vikings were also gashed by a pair of 50-yard runs, with Bucky Irving running for touchdowns of 52 and 56 yards.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
Mountain West preseason defensive player of the year Easton Gibbs was expected to be the main force for UW’s linebackers this fall, but it was weak-side linebacker Shae Suiaunoa who made the biggest statement to open the season. Suiaunoa led the Cowboys with 12 tackles (eight solo), with Gibbs adding six tackles to go along with two pass breakups. Freshman linebacker Michael Montgomery had an impressive performance for Portland State, racking up 14 tackles against Oregon. Fellow linebacker Parker McKenna added seven tackles for the Vikings defense.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
When a team gives up 729 yards of total offense, it’s hard to blame one position group. Much like the rest of Portland State’s defense, the secondary struggled against Oregon, allowing 381 passing yards and an 87% completion rate from opposing quarterbacks. UW’s secondary also struggled right out of the gate, allowing two quick touchdown passes to Texas Tech in the opening minutes of the first quarter. The group was able to settle down, thanks in part to nickleback Wrook Brown’s first career interception in the second quarter. The Cowboys allowed 338 passing yards to Texas Tech, a number they’ll look to improve on against the Vikings.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
UW kicker John Hoyland earned his first MW special teams player of the week honors this season against Texas Tech, an award he won three times last season. He hit a career-high 56-yard field goal against the Red Raiders, finishing 2-of-2 on the night and 3-of-3 on extra points. Clayton Stewart also bombed a 57-yard punt, giving the special teams unit plenty of confidence moving forward. Portland State’s punter got plenty of work in against Oregon, with nine punts for 381 yards, including two inside the 20-yard line. The Vikings’ kicker, Gianni Smith, wasn’t so busy, making his lone extra-point attempt on the afternoon.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 31, Portland State 7
