Tyler Shough is going into his sixth season of college football, and his third with the Red Raiders. Since starting his career at Oregon, Shough had never played in more than seven games in a season up until last fall because of injuries. Shough threw for 1,304 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, but missed six games with a broken collarbone. Shough is 8-0 at Texas Tech in games he’s started and finished. Andrew Peasley also retains his starting job at UW. He threw for 1,574 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions last fall. He completed just 52.4% of his passes, a mark he’ll need to improve on against the Red Raiders this weekend.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Running backs
The Cowboys finished third in the Mountain West in rushing offense a season ago, averaging 181.4 yards per game. While UW lost starting running back Titus Swen in the offseason, the team’s run-heavy playbook should lead to plenty of yards on the ground again this season. Dawaiian McNeely was projected to start for UW, but tore his ACL in fall camp. Jamari Ferrell, D.Q. James and Sam Scott are the Cowboys’ top three running backs going into this weekend, a group that features a unique combination of speed and size. Texas Tech’s pass-heavy attack limited its running backs, with the team finishing eighth out of the Big 12’s 10 teams in rushing offense. The Red Raiders averaged 159.4 yards per game, but are returning leading rusher Tahj Brooks, who ran for 691 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Wide receivers and tight ends
Texas Tech had six receivers with over 300 receiving yards last season, and five of them return this fall. Jerand Bradley was one of the most explosive freshmen in the country a year ago, leading the team with 51 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns. The Red Raiders will often have at least four receivers on the field, and their high-tempo offense will create plenty of opportunities for the group. UW’s receivers are also deep, but are less proven in terms of volume. This weekend’s game will be the first opportunity for incoming transfer receivers Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt), and tight end Treyton Welch could also see targets up the seam and in the red zone.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Offensive line
Texas Tech struggled on the offensive line last year, allowing a conference-worst 41 sacks in 13 games. UW was on the opposite side of the spectrum, ranking third in the MW with just 19 sacks allowed. The Cowboys will be replacing three regular starters up front, but return star tackle Frank Crum and center Nofoafia Tulafono. Wes King and Caden Barnett will be making their first and second career college starts, respectively, against the Red Raiders, but Crum and Tulafono should play biggest enough roles for the Cowboys to win the offensive line battle.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
UW’s defensive line has been one of the biggest talking points for the Cowboys throughout fall camp. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and defensive end DeVonne Harris were both voted to the preseason All-MW team, and Cole Godbout and Sabastian Harsh are both returning from major injuries last season. Texas Tech is replacing first-round pick Tyree Wilson up front, but depth shouldn’t be an issue for a team that led the Big 12 in sacks with 31 a year ago. The Red Raiders were seventh in the conference in rushing defense with an average of 168.8 yards allowed per game, which will likely be a focal point for UW this weekend.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
UW’s Easton Gibbs returns for his junior season after leading the team with 121 tackles a year ago. He was named the MW’s preseason defensive player of the year, and will be joined by returning weak-side linebacker Shae Suiaunoa. Texas Tech is replacing five of its top six tacklers from last season, including Krishon Merriweather, who finished third in the Big 12 with 112 tackles. Josiah Pierre and Jacob Rodriquez will step into starting roles at middle and outside linebacker, respectively.
Advantage: Push
Defensive backs
UW and Texas Tech’s secondaries were both middle of the pack in its respective conference last season, with the Red Raiders finishing sixth in the Big 12 and the Cowboys ranking eighth in the MW. Texas Tech returns top safety Dadrion Taylor-Demberson, along with cornerbacks Rayshad Williams and Malik Dunlap. C.J. Baskerville will also be in the mix after transferring from San Diego State. For UW, Kolbey Taylor earned plenty of praise during the offseason, and will have his biggest opportunity to showcase his 6-foot-4 frame at cornerback against the Red Raiders.
Advantage: Texas Tech
Special teams
For the second consecutive season, one of UW’s strongest units will be the special teams, with kicker John Hoyland and punter Clayton Stewart both returning to the starting lineup. Hoyland was named to the Lou Groza Award preseason watch list, and Stewart was named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Gun Award for the country’s best punter. Gino Garcia and Austin McNamara are listed as Texas Tech’s starting kicker and punter, respectively. McNamara was fourth in the Big 12 with an average of 44.3 yards per punt last season, while Garcia — a Houston Christian transfer — will make his first start as a Red Raider this weekend in Laramie.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Texas Tech 31, Wyoming 21
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.