Quarterback

Tyler Shough is going into his sixth season of college football, and his third with the Red Raiders. Since starting his career at Oregon, Shough had never played in more than seven games in a season up until last fall because of injuries. Shough threw for 1,304 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, but missed six games with a broken collarbone. Shough is 8-0 at Texas Tech in games he’s started and finished. Andrew Peasley also retains his starting job at UW. He threw for 1,574 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions last fall. He completed just 52.4% of his passes, a mark he’ll need to improve on against the Red Raiders this weekend.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

