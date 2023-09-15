D.Q. James
University of Wyoming sophomore running back D.Q. James (7) gets tackled by a member of Portland State University's defense during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Quarterback

Texas' Quinn Ewers comes into the matchup 11th in the country with 304.5 passing yards per game. He was efficient against Alabama in last weekend's upset win in Tuscaloosa, finishing 24-of-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Following the win, ESPN's Mel Kiper moved Ewers to the No. 4 quarterback on his 2024 NFL draft board.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

