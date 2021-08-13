LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming along with the Mountain West conference released the updated 2021-22 conference basketball schedule on Friday afternoon.
The 18-game men’s conference slate features nine home contests with five of those games being played on Saturday in the Arena-Auditorium.
The Cowboys open up conference play on New Year’s Day hosting Boise State. It is the first of five Saturday home contests for the Pokes in conference play. Other games on Saturday include New Mexico on Jan. 22, Air Force on Feb. 19, Nevada on Feb. 26 and the final regular-season game of the season on March 5 against Fresno State.
Wyoming will host Tuesday tilts against San Diego State in its only meeting of the season on Jan. 15, San Jose State on Jan. 18. The Cowboys will host “Border War” rival Colorado State on Feb. 1 and host Utah State on Feb. 8.
The Cowboys open the conference road schedule on Jan. 4 at Nevada and follow that up with a trip to Fresno State on Jan. 8. The Cowboys will visit Utah State on Jan. 15.
The Pokes will make a road swing at Boise State on Jan. 25 and Air Force on Jan. 29. UW will also have a pair of road contests at San Jose State on Feb. 12 and New Mexico on Feb. 15.
Wyoming closes its road conference schedule at Colorado State on Feb. 22 and UNLV on March 1, as it will be the only meeting against the Runnin’ Rebels.
Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of games from their current dates. Additional announcements on television selections will be made soon.
The non-conference schedule is being finalized and will be released at a later date.
MW REVEALS WOMEN’S CONFERENCE SLATE
The defending Mountain West Tournament champion Cowgirls open league play post-Christmas.
Wyoming opens with three of its first four conference contests on the road, beginning Dec. 28 with a trip to San Diego State. UW’s home conference opener is slated for Jan. 3 against Boise State. The Cowgirls will two separate instances where they will host three consecutive home contests. The first runs Jan. 9 to 15 as Fresno State, New Mexico and Air Force come to Laramie.
The second of these homestands ends the regular season as UNLV and San Diego State come to town Feb. 24 and 26, respectively. The Cowgirls close the season with a March 2 contest against Border Rival Colorado State. UW travels to CSU Feb. 16.
The Cowgirls’ two remaining home contests come against Nevada Jan. 29 and San Jose State Feb. 9. The Nevada contest is sandwiched in-between four road contests as UW travles to play at Boise State Jan. 19 and Utah State Jan. 22. Following the Nevada game, UW opens Feb. at Air Force on Feb. 2 and at New Mexico on Feb. 5.
UW returns all but two student-athletes to this year’s squad, including Mountain West Tournament MVP Quinn Weidemann, as well as fellow All-Tournament Team member Tommi Olson. The Cowgirls also return their leading scorer from last year’s championship squad, McKinley Bradshaw.
Wyoming also welcomes three newcomers to the 2021-22 team: Tess Barnes of Gisborne, Australia, Allyson Fertig of Glendo and Emily Mellema of Lyden, Washington.