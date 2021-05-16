CLOVIS, Calif. — The third and final day of the 2021 Mountain West outdoor championships wrapped up for the University of Wyoming track and field teams on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium as the Cowboys notched their highest team finish in the conference since 2000.
Colton Paller took the first and only gold medal of the Mountain West championships for the Cowboys by setting a new personal best on his winning throw in the men’s discus. The Cowboy senior led the event wire to wire and moved up the UW all-time top-10 event list to No. 6 with his mark of 189 feet.
In the first event of the day the Cowboys posted 10 more team points as Kirk Unland, Hap Frketich and Sage Coventry all placed in the top eight of the men’s javelin. Unland placed highest among the Cowboys in his first Javelin competition of the season with a throw of 194 feet, 11 inches. Frketich and Coventry went five and eight, respectively, with throws of 193-1 and 164-5.
“The men’s team competed very well for the third day in a row,” head coach Bryan Berryhill said. “Competitions have a lot to do with how you start and end the day, and we carried the steeple momentum from Friday into the javelin this morning. The day was highlighted by Colton Paller winning the discus but we also had some great performances in the javelin, triple jump, hurdles, and relays. For the men to have the highest finish in over 20 years took a total team effort."
Five more UW athletes posted points on the board on the final day of the meet. Caige McComb added seven points His teammate, McCade Johnson, took fifth in the same race with a time of 54.44 seconds.
Reece Shannon and Jefferson Danso finished sixth and seventh in the triple jump for a combined five points in the event. Shannon went 46-6.25, while Danso posted a mark of 45-7.25 in the event.
Coming off a personal best in the prelims on Friday evening, Jasmyne Cooper ran a 2:09.57 to finish in eighth place in the women’s 800 and earned one point for the Cowgirls.
The men’s 4x400 relay team took fifth place in the final race of the meet running a time of 3:21.01 and scoring four points for the Cowboys, cementing a fourth-place finish for Wyoming with 93 total team points.
“Our women’s team competed with a lot of heart over the three days. They were focused and had positive energy throughout. We were missing some key contributors but I’m proud of how the team fought here in Fresno for every point,” Berryhill said.