LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team received a commitment from Noah Reynolds, a high school senior point guard from Peoria, Illinois, on Wednesday.
Reynolds, listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, prepped at Peoria Notre Dame High School. He helped lead the Irish to a 14-1 record in 2020-21 and No. 12 ranking in the state, according to MaxPreps. The previous season, the Irish went 30-1 and were ranked eighth in the state by MaxPreps before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.
The Peoria Journal Star named Reynolds its 2020 Big School Player of the Year after he averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior. He shot 61.5% from the field, including 41.7% from behind the 3-point line, per the Journal Star.
Reynolds will take one of the Cowboys’ two remaining scholarships following the transfers of guards Marcus Williams and Kwane Marble II. Williams, the 2020-21 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, transferred to Texas A&M, while Marble signed with Loyola Marymount.
UW finished 14-11 overall last season under first-year head coach Jeff Linder and advanced to the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals, where the Cowboys fell to eventual champion San Diego State by just three points.
The Cowboys were in need of ball handlers following the departures of Williams and Marble. Redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado led UW with 4.6 assists per game last season, and Williams was second at 4.3 per game. Without Williams and Marble, the next most assists per game came from sophomore guard Kenny Foster, redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson and freshman guard Xavier DuSell, who each averaged 0.9 assists per game.
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.