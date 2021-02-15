LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Cowboys head to Colorado Springs to take on the New Mexico Lobos on Wednesday. The contest, which is moved to Colorado due to restrictions in New Mexico, is slated for a 6 p.m. start in Clune Arena on the campus of the Air Force Academy. The contest will be streamed on the Mountain West Network.
Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.
UW heads into the contest with a 10-9 overall record and a 4-8 mark in conference play after having last week’s contest at Utah State postponed. The Cowboys lead the conference in three point field goals per game on the season at 9.8. Wyoming has hit 187 for the season, which ranks No. 24 in the nation. Wyoming ranks second in the conference with only 11.3 turnovers per game, which ranks No. 40 in the nation. The Pokes have also gotten to the free throw line ranking second in the MW with 276 made free throws this season.
The Lobos head into the contest with a 5-11 overall record and a 1-11 mark in conference play. New Mexico also had their series at Colorado State postponed. New Mexico averages 63.6 points per game and allows 69.8 points per night. UNM is shooting 39 percent from the field with opponents shooting 43 percent. The Lobos grab 39.6 rebounds per game for the season and have a +4.4 rebound margin on the year.
ABOUT THE TEAMS
Wyoming is led in scoring by freshman Marcus Williams at 15.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the conference. He also ranks in the top five amongst freshmen in the nation in scoring this season. He also adds 4.2 assists per game to rank fourth in the MW. Junior Hunter Maldonado got to 1,000 career points last week. He adds 12.2 points per game for the season and leads the Cowboys in rebounding at 6.1 per game to rank ninth in the MW. He also leads the team in assists at 4.9 per night, which ranks third in the conference.
The Lobos are led in scoring by Makuach Maluach at 14 points per game. He also leads the team grabbing 5.8 rebounds per game. He is second on the team with 29 assists. Saquan Singleton adds 8.6 points per game and leads the team with 49 assists. He ranks third on the Lobos adding 4.7 rebounds per game.
ABOUT THE SERIES
Wyoming trails the all-time series against the Lobos 68-75 in a series that dates back to 1950. New Mexico has taken three of the last four meetings. Wyoming holds a 3-4 record against the Lobos on neutral courts.
UP NEXT
Wyoming and the Lobos will wrap up their season series on Friday in Colorado Springs with a 7 p.m. start in a contest on CBS Sports Network.