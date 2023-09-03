University of Wyoming junior Kyle Simshauser placed sixth at the Wyoming Invitational cross-country meet Saturday morning at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Simshauser had a time of 18 minutes, 20.8 seconds to help the Cowgirls take second as a team.
University of Wyoming junior Mason Norman won the Wyoming Invitational cross-country meet in 15 minutes, 7.9 seconds Saturady morning at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Mason Norman was patient and content to make his move late.
The strategy paid off for the University of Wyoming junior during the Wyoming Invitational cross-country meet Saturday morning at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Norman overtook Colorado State’s Mason Brown late and won the individual title in 15 minutes, 7.9 seconds.
“It wasn’t until the last hill with about 500 meters left that I made my move to the front,” Norman said. “(Brown) had built up a pretty good lead, but I was confident I could catch him. We work on hills a lot and train on them a lot. All of the guys on our team were prepared for that.”
That they were.
The Cowboys also claimed the team title with 25 points by putting all five of their scoring runners in the top 10. It’s the second consecutive season UW has claimed the men’s team title at the meet.
UW sophomore Ryker Holtzen took third (15:20.9), sophomore Jacob White was fifth (15:25.9), junior Gus McIntyre placed sixth (15:27.2) and junior Asefa Wetzel finished 10th (15:38.4).
“We did super good as a team,” Norman said. “We had a good pack of guys up front and were still able to keep on contact with each other as everyone started to spread out. We finished well and finished how we wanted to.”
The Cowgirls placed second in the team standings with 45 points. Colorado State claimed the women’s title with 27.
Junior Kylie Simshauser was UW’s top finisher, placing sixth in 18:20.8.
“I loved the hills on this course,” Simshauser said. “I felt so strong. I couldn’t have asked for a better day or a better meet.
“A lot of the courses we’re going to run at are going to have hills, and this is a good warmup for that.”
The Cowgirls also had sophomore Eowyn Dalbec take seventh (18:30.0), junior Abigail Whitman place ninth (18:32.4), sophomore Madelyn Blazo was 11th (18:47.8) and junior Leah Christians rounded out the scoring runners with her 12th-place effort (18:48.9).
It was the kind of season-opening performance UW was looking for as it tries to replace Katelyn Mitchem, who is one of the most decorated distance runners in school history.
“We’ve been working a lot better and have come back stronger as a team,” Simshauser said. “Our top three runners are all really close. We’ve all been trying to step up, help out our teammates and bring the newcomers along.
“Our plan is to work together as a team and not just have one outstanding person this year.”
