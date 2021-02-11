LARAMIE – New York Jets assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier has been named the offensive line coach at the University of Wyoming, UW announced Wednesday afternoon.
Frazier will replace A.J. Blazek, who left the Cowboys after less than a month to take the same position at Vanderbilt. Blazek was hired to replace Bart Miller, who was named the offensive line coach at the University of Illinois after two successful seasons in Laramie.
Frazier was the second assistant coach officially hired on Wednesday, as the Cowboys announced Iowa’s Tim Polasek as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach earlier in the morning.
“I had some dialogue (with him) before the season was ending for the Jets. And at that time, he was under contract with the New York Jets. He had expressed interest, but he had a job,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “And so as we’ve gone through this coaching search, it’s amazing sometimes how the stars align. … He and his family are really excited about joining us. He’ll do a phenomenal job coaching our offensive line.”
Frazier, a Fort Collins, Colorado native, played collegiately at Northern Colorado. He played under former UW head coach Joe Glenn and was the starting center on the Bears’ 1996 Division II national championship team, his senior season. He was recruited by Marty English, now the Cowboys’ defensive ends coach.
Frazier’s father, Tom, played at UW and was a co-captain of the vaunted 1966 Cowboys that finished 10-1.
“I want to say that I am very excited and humbled to be a part of Coach Bohl’s staff and represent the strong tradition that is Wyoming Cowboy Football,” Frazier said in a statement. “I know first-hand what Cowboy Football represents, by growing up and following the program with my mom and dad, as well as being on the other sideline. I went to many Wyoming bowl games with my parents and many Cowboy Joe events. I’m fired up to get started.”
Frazier spent the last two years as an assistant offensive line coach for the Jets and has plenty of college experience, particularly with UW’s rivals. He served as Fresno State’s offensive line coach from 2006-11, adding the title of run-game coordinator in 2009. He was the offensive line coach at Colorado State from 2012-14 before taking the same job at Central Michigan. He led the Chippewas’ offensive line from 2015-18 and was run-game coordinator starting in 2017.
He has also had stints as an offensive coordinator at Nichols College (2000) and Adams State (2001-02) and was Northern Arizona’s offensive line coach in 2005.
“This opportunity is a chance to work with tough young men, who play hard-nosed football in a great culture that Coach Bohl has instilled,” Frazier said. “Having been around the program for so many years because of my family’s connection to Wyoming, it is very special to now be part of that tradition. Not only did my dad play here, but my uncle, Jeff Frazier, played here.”
Frazier has helped coached several all-conference players, most notably Fresno State’s Logan Mankins, who went on to an All-Pro NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Frazier has also been part of several dynamic offenses, including a Rams offense in 2013 that averaged 36.2 points per game and featured running back Kapri Bibbs, who ran for 1,741 yards and 31 touchdowns. The next season, Colorado State finished 10-3, averaged 33.9 points per game and had both a 4,000-yard passer in Garrett Grayson and 1,200-yard rusher in Dee Hart.
Frazier was the offensive line coach for Central Michigan when the Chippewas played UW in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. That season, Central Michigan averaged 28.5 points per game and had both a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher in Shane Morris and Jonathan Ward, respectively.