LARAMIE – After playing four consecutive matches at home, the University of Wyoming volleyball team will hit the road, where it will play four of its next five matches. The Cowgirls will play Fresno State at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m., Saturday.
The Cowgirls (7-3) are coming off a pair of sweeps last week against San Diego State at the UniWyo Sports Complex. Emersen Cyza led UW in the two wins with 27 kills (4.5 per set) while hitting .411 and added 16 digs and a pair of service aces. Defensively, Erika Jones averaged 4.33 digs per set against the Aztecs and the Cowgirls averaged 2.83 blocks per set as a team while holding SDSU to just a .114 hitting percentage.
Entering this weekend, the Cowgirls ranks second in the league in blocks per set (2.85) and opponent hitting percentage (.162) and are third in hitting percentage .224. Jackie McBride is second in the league individually with a .388 hitting percentage and ranks fifth with 1.26 blocks per set while Faith Waitsman is ninth with 1.09 blocks.
Wyoming is 5-9 all-time in program history at Fresno State, including winning in four sets last season in Fresno. UW swept the season-series with the Bulldogs last season and is looking for its third consecutive win overall in the series.
Fresno State (5-3) is led offensively by returning All-Mountain West honoree Desiree Sukhov, who is averaging 3.19 kills and 3.78 points per set on the season. Savanah Smith, who was named the MW's Offensive Player of the Week Monday, is third on the team with 63 kills and is hitting .219. Defensively, Jocelyn Rodriguez ranks second in the league with 4.91 digs per set while Rebecca Rendahl ranks sixth averaging 1.19 blocks per set.
As a team, the Bulldogs rank third in the MW in opponent hitting percentage (1.67) and fourth in blocks per set (2.38). FSU also ranks second in the league in team digs, averaging 15.7 per set. Head coach Jonathan Winder is in his third season leading the Bulldogs.