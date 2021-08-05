...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones...280...289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona.
In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta.
In West Central WY...Lincoln.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds shift from
west-southwest to west-northwest during the evening hours.
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 20 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red
Flag Warnings.
&&
LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women’s soccer team opened fall camp Wednesday. The Cowgirls hosted an intrasquad scrimmage at the Madrid Sports Complex, which marks the start of their fall practice schedule.
“This is a super exciting time for us,” head coach Colleen Corbin said. “Being able to be on the field, it feels like it’s been a long time coming. But at the same time, us being able to take some time away and go on our retreat and spend real quality time together, I think made this moment more exciting.”
Wyoming recently returned from a retreat where the team enjoyed outdoor activities such as rafting and hiking, according to a press release. Corbin is excited to begin practice with her team and for the season to get underway in a couple weeks.
“This time is really about creating an identity,” Corbin said. “I think this team is starving for one right now. I just want to empower them to create that identity themselves. It shouldn’t be about me telling them who they are or what they should be trying to accomplish as an athlete. That’s on them to be able to decide who they are moving forward, and my job is to support that and grow that and teach them what I know.”
The Cowgirls will travel to Kansas State for an exhibition match on Aug. 15 before their season officially begins with a home game against Colorado School of Mines on Aug. 20.