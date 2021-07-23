LARAMIE – A pair of University of Wyoming Cowgirls represented their home nations earlier this month at the FIBA U20 European Challengers. Marta Savic represented her native Croatia, while Ola Ustowska played for her home country of Poland.
Ustowska, who helped lead Poland to a 4-1 record in Group C, averaged 3.6 points per game while dishing out nearly three (2.8) assists per contest and grabbing 2.2 rebounds. Ustowska’s best performance came in the win over Portugal, where she scored eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, pulled down four rebounds and had three assists.
Meanwhile, Savic averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in her five games with Croatia. Savic was a force against Bulgaria, scoring 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field in the victory.
The duo is coming off solid freshman seasons at UW in which Ustowska played in all 24 games in 2020-21 for the Cowgirls, with Savic appearing in 21 contests. Savic averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game during her first campaign in the Brown and Gold while Ustowska averaged 3.5 per contest and made 19 3-pointers on the season.