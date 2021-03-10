LAS VEGAS – The University of Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team earned a trip to its second Mountain West championship game in program history Tuesday night with a defensive clinic against No. 6 seed Boise State, holding the Broncos to just 38 points and 28 percent shooting in a 53-38 win.
It marks the first time since 2002 that Boise State has been held to under 40 points. The win by the Cowgirls also snaps BSU’s 13-game Mountain West Tournament winning streak.
“These guys responded tonight, the effort they put out for 40 minutes, I can’t speak highly enough about them or highly enough about the staff,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said.
“I’m proud of our whole program, that includes are medical staff. I take my hat off to everybody in our program.”
Much like last night, both teams were out of sorts on the offensive end to begin the game as the Cowgirls had a narrow 4-0 lead after the first five minutes of play. The second part of the opening quarter didn’t get much better offensively for either team as the Cowgirls led 7-4 after the first.
Back-to-back steals leading to fastbreak layups began the second quarter for the Cowgirls as they went up 11-4 early in the frame. A Ola Ustowska 3-pointer with just under five minutes to play in the half pushed the UW advantage to 15-4 and after a Boise State pull-up jumper, the Broncos took a timeout with 3:55 to play in the first half. BSU went on a little 6-0 run before a Quinn Weidemann 3-pointer ended the run. The Broncos got a jumper as time expired in the quarter and the Cowgirls took an 18-12 lead into halftime.
Both teams came out stronger offensively to begin the second half as both hit three of their first four shots in the third. The Broncos got the UW advantage down to four points, but a Weidemann 3-pointer with 5:11 left in the quarter capped a 7-0 Cowgirl run and led to a Boise State timeout with UW out in front, 29-18.
The Cowgirls would extend their lead to an even bigger margin late in the quarter, 43-25, thanks to a Jaye Johnson 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in the frame. Dagny Davidsdottir and Alba Sanchez Ramos were huge in the third as the two scored eight and seven points, respectively in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.
In the fourth, Wyoming got its lead up to as many as 20 points early on before the Broncos would try to go on a run, but every time Boise seemed to gain some traction, the Cowgirls would respond with a timely score.
Davidsdottir led Wyoming (13-9) with a game-high 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting on the night and also grabbed six boards in the win. Weidemann chipped in with 10 and hit a pair of 3-pointers while Sanchez Ramos added nine, all coming in the second half.
Tommi Olson had another stellar all-around game against the Broncos, tying a program and tournament record with nine steals in the victory to go along with four points, four assists and six boards. Wyoming shot 37 percent in the win and made 6 of 17 from beyond the arc.
Boise State had a slight edge on the evening in points in the paint (24-22), but the Cowgirls had more fastbreak points (10-4), more second-chance points (9-4) and more points off turnovers (23-11).
“I don’t know what the result of the game tomorrow will be, but what I know, because its happened all year, I know that these women will give everything that they have to do the best that they can. They will play until they are completely and 100% exhausted. The win or the loss will take care of itself, I’m just proud of what they’ve done and I know they will show up and represent who we are and who they are, tomorrow,” the coach said.
The Cowgirls now set their sights on Wednesday night’s prize as they will face fourth-seeded Fresno State at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network.