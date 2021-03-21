CHEYENNE — Grace Ellis stepped up to the free-throw line with 16 seconds remaining in the Mountain West championship game and the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team holding a 57-56 lead.
She missed both free throws.
Thirteen seconds later, she was back at the same spot, with the Cowgirls still clinging to a one-point lead.
This time, she drained both of her shots, giving the Cowgirls a three-point advantage with 3 seconds to play in the game.
“The first time (I was at the line), I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I was thinking, ‘These two will put us in a good position,'" Ellis said. "The second time, I knew I could hit them, and I had to take all the pressure off myself, and I just thought, 'These two are going to be like any other two I shoot.'”
With the help of the clutch free throws Ellis made to redeem her first misses, Fresno State was forced to take a more difficult shot from behind the 3-point arc to attempt to tie the game. That game-tying attempt — a shot from MW player of the year Haley Cavinder — was blocked by UW junior Alba Sanchez Ramos.
The Cowgirls (14-9) held on for the 59-56 win to secure the first MW tournament title in program history and help send them to the NCAA tournament for only the second time in program history.
With the tournament bid, the No. 14-seeded Cowgirls will take the court against third-seeded UCLA in the first round of the tournament at 8 p.m. Monday in Austin, Texas.
It was a sign of trust that Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson left Ellis in the game and didn’t mention anything about the free throws in between the trips to the charity stripe.
“In old terms, she did it as cool as a cucumber,” Mattinson said. “It speaks to who she is and how she’s established herself through practice. You noticed we put her right back in (after she missed the first two) because throughout the year, she’s proved she’s the one that can hit the free throws.”
The freshman’s role increased during the conference tournament, playing the most she has all season during a four-game stretch and tying her season-high with nine points in the MW title game.
Something that helped her take her game to the next level during that tournament run was the limited time to think between games. She just wanted to go out and give it her all.
“When you’re playing game after game, there’s not time to overthink the scout. You just have to step up and play,” Ellis said. “We just had to go and lay everything out there. It’s not like we had a guaranteed game two days later.”
While she hit some big shots down the stretch, Ellis also grabbed some key defensive rebounds. She played a big role in the Cowgirls' championship game win, especially as the game neared its end. Even with all of the plays she made, the trip to the NCAA tournament didn’t hit her until days later.
“When I called my family back home, and we were talking about the game, and I thought, 'Wow the game is over and now, we’re actually going to the tournament,’” she said. “It took a couple of days to sink in, but once it did, we were already almost on the plane (to go to Texas).”
It's hard to argue that the Cowgirls weren't playing their best basketball of the season during the tournament. They were clicking offensively, something that hadn't been consistent throughout the season, and they were still playing their brand of defensive basketball.
The Cowgirls were playing as together as they were all season long.
"Especially during that tournament, we were all playing for each other," Ellis said. "We all wanted to do it for each other because this is a team game, and we all, we’re not in it for individual accolades, we just want the team to win because that’s a win in itself."
A product of Brisbane, Australia, it’s hard for Ellis to envision herself playing anywhere else right now. There were other schools that showed interest in her prior to her commitment to UW, but once she got a taste of Laramie, it was hard for her to choose elsewhere.
"When I came on my visit, and I saw the town and met some of the people, it was one of those things where I knew it was where I wanted to be," she said. "I knew I'd be challenged on the court and in the classroom.
"I don’t know how to explain it. I was there with my dad and we just knew (this was where I was supposed to be)."