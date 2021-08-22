/* For use with Access Control to set subscription bypass metatag Rich Griffin 8/23/2021 */
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM, Monday, August 23rd.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to overspread the region. The smoke may limit visibility
at times and create poor air quality, especially in the basins and
valleys.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College's annual alumni/all-star soccer game featured an eclectic roster. When there was an initial shortfall of players, additional athletes were drafted so the match could continue Saturday at Rock Springs Junior High School.
