LARAMIE – Former French Open doubles champion and current ESPN tennis analyst Luke Jensen will be in Laramie on Sunday hosting a clinic and promoting the game of tennis at the Laramie Tennis Complex.
Jensen, who won the French Open in 1993 along with his brother Murphy, has been an ESPN analyst since 1994 and served as the Syracuse women’s tennis coach for seven and a half seasons. Jensen travels the country promoting the game of tennis and will do so in Laramie from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 9.
“What an exciting Mother’s Day it is going to be, having a Grand Slam champion promoting the game,” UW head coach Dean Clower said.
“Luke is known worldwide for his great doubles play. On top of being a great player, Luke is also my favorite commentator on ESPN, doing the grand slams and college matches.”