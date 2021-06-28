EUGENE, Ore. — Former University of Wyoming Track & Field standout Mason Finley is heading to the Tokyo Olympics after winning the Men’s Discus at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday June 25th.
With his best throw of the day at 206-11 Finley is heading to his second-consecutive Olympic games where he will compete in Tokyo, Japan from July 23 through August 8.
Finley wrapped up his time at the Games of the XXXI Olympiad in Rio de Janerio placing 11th in the men’s discus as he became the first American to compete in the final round of the event since Casey Malone in 2004.
The native of Buena Vista, Colo., won the 2014 Mountain West Conference individual title in the discus back on May 16, 2014, when he recorded a throw of 202’ 11” for the second-best mark in MW Championship history. Finley was named the Outstanding Male Athlete at the 2014 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He went on to place sixth in the discus at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon to claim the 11th All-America honor of his college career. Finley is currently a volunteer assistant for the Kansas Jayhawks.
