LARAMIE – Scheme obviously played a part in University of Wyoming redshirt freshman linebacker Easton Gibbs’ transition from mainly being a high school safety to collegiate linebacker.
The bigger factor? Getting Gibbs physically bigger.
Gibbs said that, by the end of the 2020 season, he weighed around 205 pounds, a particularly light weight for a linebacker. A prolific high school quarterback and defensive back, Gibbs racked up 134 total tackles and four interceptions over his final two seasons at Temecula Valley High. His 247Sports recruiting profile had him listed as a 193-pound safety.
Gaining good weight was going to be among the most important things in Gibbs’ advancement as a linebacker. Even after putting on a bit of size once he joined the team, Gibbs needed more mass. That meant a lot of custom-made protein shakes and heavy workouts for the Southern California native.
Twenty or so pounds later, its mission accomplished. And Gibbs is seeing the results of his work paying dividends this spring.
“That was a big focal point. I think all the coaches wanted to put on weight as well,” Gibbs said. “So, now I'm sitting around 225, and just running around spring ball, taking on live stuff definitely feels a whole lot better than it did last year.”
Gibbs started one game in 2020, the season finale against Boise State, in-place of injured redshirt sophomore Chuck Hicks. He racked up 13 tackles, tied for the team-lead with junior Chad Muma, and made quite the impression.
After not recording a single stat as a true freshman in 2019, Gibbs ended 2020 with 42 total tackles, good for third on the team. Gibbs now finds himself locked in a tight battle with the incumbent starter Hicks, which can be somewhat of an odd situation given their friendship. But Gibbs is making the decision on who to start as difficult as he possibly can with a standout spring.
“(Gibbs has) a lot of ability, and he and Chuck are certainly battling for that position,” Bohl said. “We have three linebackers who have really, game-ready experience. And that (Boise State) game, he played really well, and he showed up and he's showing up this spring as well.”
Gibbs also isn’t shy about his desire to be UW’s starting weakside linebacker. While he will play whatever role is needed, Gibbs wants to be atop the depth chart come Sept. 4 against Montana State.
“It does (mean something), yeah,” Gibbs said. “I put in some hard work. At the end of the day, that’s everybody’s goal. I want to contribute to the team as much as I can. Either way, I’d love to be the starter on opening day.
“Either way it rolls, I’m here to contribute for this team as much as I can throughout the year.”
SPRING GAME, TAILGAITING OPEN TO FANS
UW’s Brown and Gold game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium, with gates opening an hour before. There is no price for admission or parking in the Ford Stadium Lot, and tailgating in the Ford Stadium Lot will start at 10 a.m.
Masks will not be required at the game but are recommended, per a statement from UW. Social distancing in the stadium is also being encouraged.
SEPARATION AT TACKLE, SAFETY
Bohl told reporters Tuesday redshirt senior safety Braden Smith has started to separate himself from redshirt sophomore safety Rome Weber at one of the safety positions.
Smith started all six games last season following Weber’s decision to opt out of the 2020 campaign. Smith, who had started just one game in his career prior to last season, finished with 23 total tackles and an interception. In 12 starts during the 2019 season, Weber amassed 38 total tackles and one interception.
“There's a battle, but I think Braden has separated himself,” Bohl said. “He’s had a couple of really good scrimmages. Rome's done OK. He’s certainly improved, but right now I think that there's a separation between the two.”
On the offensive front, UW returns three tackles with significant experience in redshirt senior Alonzo Velazquez, redshirt sophomore Frank Crum and redshirt junior Rudy Stofer. The trio has started 23, 11, and 21 games, respectively, in their careers. At the moment, Bohl said Velazquez and Crum have the edge at the two tackle spots. Velazquez missed the entire 2020 season with a torn labrum.
“Rudy's probably a little bit behind the other two. Doesn't mean Rudy won't play. He’ll be prepared to play. We appreciate Rudy’s efforts out there, but the other two are playing better than him right now.”
QUARTERBACKS STILL BATTLING
Bohl also made note redshirt sophomore Sean Chambers quarterback and redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams have had “a really good battle” this spring for the starting job. Chambers was named the starting quarterback last fall but suffered a broken left leg during the season opener. Williams started the remainder of UW’s games.
Bohl said he plans to a name starting quarterback following Saturday’s spring game, but that the signal callers will still be evaluated come fall.
“What I'm not going to do is just get into having musical chairs there. We'll take a look and name a starter, unless some things really become uneven during fall camp,” Bohl said. “I can tell you, the competition is razor-thin.”