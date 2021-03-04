LARAMIE – To say Derek Frazier’s rout to Laramie was a long time coming is probably an understatement.
Frazier, who was named the University of Wyoming’s offensive line coach Feb. 10 following two seasons as an assistant with the New York Jets, has long been connected to the Cowboy program. His father, Tom, was a captain on UW’s 1966 squad. Frazier grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado, and played collegiately at the University of Northern Colorado under former UW coach Joe Glenn.
Frazier grew up going to games at War Memorial Stadium. To now be coaching for his favorite childhood team is a dream come true.
“My whole family’s extremely fired up to be back here in Laramie. It’s a special place, and it’s been a special place with our family for many years,” Frazier said. “I grew up coming up to these games, going to Cowboy Joe clubs events with my parents. And now be a part of this, this program … it really is surreal.”
Frazier’s hire caps off a somewhat wild off-season offensive line carousel for coach Craig Bohl and the Pokes. Bart Miller, who spent two seasons leading the Cowboy linemen, took the same job at the University of Illinois in late December.
A.J. Blazek was then hired from North Dakota State as Miller’s replacement, but he left for the offensive line job at Vanderbilt less than a month later. Frazier was hired on the same day as offensive coordinator Tim Polasek was. Polasek took over for longtime coordinator Brent Vigen, who took over as head coach at Montana State in early February.
Prior to his time with the Jets, Frazier had stints at Mountain West foes Colorado State and Fresno State, where he served as the offensive line coach. He also served as the offensive line coach at Central Michigan from 2015-18, including in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl bout against the Cowboys that UW won 37-14.
“(Frazier) bleeds brown and gold. He’s an offensive line expert,” Bohl said. “I have a great deal of respect when they were in Fresno State he coached for Pat Hill and had great success, and then went to (Colorado State) … We’re blessed to have a guy that has that kind of experience.”
Frazier inherits an offensive line group that will return all players that started games last season. While the Cowboys finished a disappointing 2-4 during an abbreviated 2020 campaign, they thrived in the running game, ranking 14th in rushing yards per game nationally (219.5 yards).
UW’s passing game remains a work in progress on several levels, however, as the Cowboys ranked just 93rd in sacks per game allowed (2.67). Starting tackle Alonzo Velazquez missed the entire season with a torn labrum, and guard Logan Harris was in and out of the lineup with a non-COVID-related illness. The line will once again be anchored by All-MW center Keegan Cryder.
“Pass (protection) needs to be physical,” Polasek said. “If you’re an uncovered guy, you need to go hit people. … Within everything that we’re doing, there’s going be a physicality about what we’re doing.”
After two years in the NFL, there was no better time to head back to college than now, according to Frazier. When home calls, you have to answer.
“You learn a lot of attention to detail (in the NFL). You learn a lot how to communicate in a group with 11-year veterans and first-year players,” Frazier said. “When coach Bohl came up and we started talking, I tell you what, it’s the right time to come back and be close to family back here.
“You can’t pass up an opportunity like this.”