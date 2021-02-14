LARAMIE – University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson hopes his team isn’t peaking yet. He hopes that happens sometime in early March when the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas starts.
But given the dominance in Saturday’s shellacking of Utah State, that climb to the summit might not be too far around the bend.
On the shoulders of historically great first-quarter defense and lethal 3-point shooting, the Cowgirls cruised to a 79-42 victory to complete a two-game sweep of Utah State. UW won the two games by a combined 49 points.
The Aggies scored just three points during the first quarter Saturday on 1-of-11 shooting. Per UW, the three points scored were the third-fewest the Cowgirls have allowed in a single quarter against a Division I opponent since women’s college basketball switched to the quarter system in the 2017-18 season.
“I don’t know if we’re peaking or not. I hope not,” Mattinson said with a laugh. “I hope we’re peaking on March 7, or whatever that weekend, that week is. We just need to keep improving.”
Sophomore guard McKinley Bradshaw and junior guard Quinn Weidemann carried the load offensively for the Cowgirls with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Each hit five shots from 3-point range.
It marked the first time two Cowgirls have scored 20 or more points in the same game since Jan. 5, 2019, when Weidemann and Bailee Cotton accomplished the feat against UNLV.
UW (10-9 overall, 8-8 MW) made 17 3-pointers on just 32 attempts in the game; it’s the fifth consecutive game the Cowgirls have scored 60 or more points. UW had 19 assists on 28 made field goals.
While offense has eluded them for much of the season, this recent stretch of games is showing just what the Cowgirls can do when firing on all cylinders. Consider the rest of the MW on notice.
“It’s a really good time to start playing like this. I think even from last week at CSU, we kind of showed we can play with top teams,” Weidemann said. “With the tournament coming in a couple of weeks, it’s crucial that we start playing like this.”
For the second game in a row, UW started the day on a 9-2 run. And, as was the case in Thursday’s game, the Cowgirls were firmly in control because of their defense from opening tip-off to the final buzzer.
Utah State (4-13, 2-10) shot just 25% from the field in the first half and just over 31% for the game, with a total of two made 3-pointers. The Cowgirls never trailed in the contest and forced 21 Aggies turnovers. UW scored 26 points off of those turnovers.
The Cowgirls shot a solid but unspectacular 42.9% in the first half but found their groove in the third quarter, shooting a scorching 57.9% from the field, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. UW outscored Utah State 28-16 in the third quarter and cruised for the final 10 minutes of play.
That new-found shooting grove, combined with a patented suffocating defense, is a combination that opponents are finding difficult to top.
“Our team is really good at taking our coaches’ (scouting report), learning it during practice a couple days that we get to practice before and then applying it on the court when it comes to that time,” Weidemann said. “And it shows in the game. I think we’ve held almost every team that we’ve played now well below their average points scored.”
Throughout the season, Mattinson has been firm that the shots his team takes during practice go in. It just wasn’t translating come game day. Over the past few weeks, though, the shooting in practice has carried over into gameplay, and that was once again the case on Saturday. UW shot 47.5% from the field Saturday.
“We had kids shoot with a little bit more confidence. They got their feet set, it looked more like shots that we see every day in practice,” Mattinson said. “We got some confidence early, when they ran their zone … we were able to move the ball and and hit some of those 3s early.”
Following a pair of heartbreaking losses at first-place Colorado State, bouncing back against Utah State was of the essence, according to Mattinson. He got that and then some.
Mattinson couldn’t have been more proud of the effort his team showed Saturday in a game where it would have been easy to get lackadaisical once the margin was out of reach and the outcome was decided in the first half.
He doesn’t want to get ahead of himself, and he hopes the Cowgirls have another gear they can shift into, but Mattinson would be lying if he said he wasn’t happy with what he was seeing.
“I’m very proud and happy for my team. And I just thought that they played outstanding,” he said. “What we talked about defensively, they came out and did. You know, all year long, we’ve talked about shooting the ball … And today, we stepped up and shot the ball well.
“I know some people are going to go, ‘Well, that’s a lot of 3s.’ You know, when you’re hitting them and you can get the looks we got, you have to be able to take them.”