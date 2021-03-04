LARAMIE – His sophomore campaign has come with its fair share of ups and downs. But for University of Wyoming guard Kwane Marble II, a few late-game buckets against New Mexico made all the difference in the world.
Marble came into the 2020-21 campaign with sky-high expectations following a late-season surge at the Mountain West Tournament to end his freshman season, where the Cowboys made a surprising run to the semifinals.
The Denver native has admittedly had a rocky second season. Marble has started 11 of the team’s 21 games and is averaging 10.3 points per game. He’s scored in double-digits 11 times. He’s also scored six points or fewer on four occasions.
The last time the Cowboys (12-9 overall, 6-8 Mountain West) took the court was Feb. 19 against the Lobos. After scoring the first 21 points of the game and leading by as many as 27, UW found itself in an unlikely heavyweight match late against New Mexico.
The Lobos cut the deficit all the way down to just two points with less than four minutes to play. The Cowboys were on the brink of a full-on collapse.
Marble and freshman guard Marcus Williams picked up the slack late, outscoring New Mexico by themselves 12-2 to end the game. Marble’s huge 3-pointer with the lead trimmed to two points was a massive momentum swing. In fact, all eight of his late points mattered.
And for Marble, it was the sort of jolt he needed.
“It’s big. I think it was a very big confidence booster for me,” Marble said. “I think I’m going into the next games … with a lot of confidence.”
At various points during the season, Marble has had “heart-to-heart” talks with first-year UW coach Jeff Linder. Linder, formerly the coach at the University of Northern Colorado, didn’t recruit Marble to Laramie, but it was his job to keep him here once Allen Edwards was relieved of his duties last March.
Talks with Linder haven’t always been what Marble wanted to hear, but they’ve been everything he needed to hear. Everything Marble does on the court matters, from posture to his facial expressions.
While some players wouldn’t heed such words, Marble has soaked it all in. And in performances like the one he had against the Lobos, his advancement shows.
“(Linder’s) seen it. He’s seen what winning looks like … our talks have been about my facial expressions on the court,” Marble said. “Sometimes, it looks like I don’t want to be there, and I need to fix that.
“I look at it as a blessing. He’s helping me. He cares.”
As UW’s regular season comes to a close and the MW Tournament creeps closer, Marble is bound to play an important part in any hopes the Cowboys have of making a Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament, their only chance of making it being winning the conference tournament.
After last week’s San Jose State series was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Spartans’ program, UW will have gone nearly two weeks without playing a game. There’s no easing into the final two games of the regular season, either, as the first matchup is against a mighty Utah State (16-7, 13-4) squad on Senior Night in Logan, Utah.
Following the postponements of the earlier-season series with the Aggies and UNLV, the MW announced that the Cowboys would play one game each against both teams to end the season.
The Aggies are led by center Neemias Queta, who is averaging 14.8 points, 9.7 rebounds and a whopping 2.9 blocks per game this season.
According to Marble, Queta changes the way a team attacks, both offensively and defensively. The 7-footer's length is unmatched in the MW and inherently clogs up all lanes to the basket, and his athleticism makes up for any deficiencies the Aggies otherwise have defensively. He’s also scored 25 or more points in three of his last four games.
Simply put, Queta is a game-changer. He’s about as big a test (literally) as the Cowboys will face this season.
“You don’t really appreciate the size and length of Queta until you see him up close, in person. I remember when he was a freshman, we played against them in a scrimmage when I was at UNC. And I was like, ‘Man, where did this guy come from?’ Because you don’t see many guys in college that look like that.
“I never saw Ralph Sampson play, I was too young, so I don’t know (about comparisons). Pervis Ellison, maybe?”