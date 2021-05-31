LARAMIE — The Mountain West Conference, CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports Networks announced the University of Wyoming football games that will be televised on CBBSSN, FOX Sports, FS1 or FS2 during the 2021 college football season. The Wyoming Cowboys will be featured in seven telecasts.
The Northern Illinois Huskies have announced that Wyoming’s game at NIU on Saturday, Sept. 11, will be streamed on ESPN+ and is set for an 11:30 a.m. start.
The UConn Huskies have announced that UW’s game at UConn on Saturday, Sept. 25, will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
UW will open Mountain West Conference play on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Air Force. The teams will kick off at 5 p.m. from Falcon Stadium and be televised on CBSSN.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, Wyoming will host Fresno State in Laramie. That game will be televised on either FOX Sports, FS1 or FS2. The game time and specific FOX network for that game will be released at a later date.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Cowboys will travel to San Jose State in another FOX Sports Networks game.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the annual “Border War” game versus rival Colorado State will be telecast on CBSSN and will kick off from Wyoming’s Jonah FIeld at War Memorial Stadium at 1:30 p.m.
Wyoming’s game at Boise State in November has been shifted to Friday night Nov. 12. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on FS1. That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, UW will travel to Logan, Utah, to face the Utah State Aggies in a 5 p.m. game that will also be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Additional broadcasts by Stadium and Spectrum Sports (Hawaii) will be announced in the coming months.
TICKET INFORMATION
Season-tickets are currently available for purchase for the 2021 Wyoming football season. Season-ticket packages start at $159 for adults and $89 for children ages 3 to 12 years old.
More details on season-ticket sales are available online at www.GoWyo.com/tickets or by calling 307- 766-7220.
Season-ticket holders will have the option to receive their tickets and parking passes via print at home or mobile delivery at the time of purchase.