LARAMIE – Put that first defensive game plan on Jay Sawvel. The University of Wyoming’s second-year defensive coordinator is willing to wear that one.
Sawvel was put in a tough spot entering the 2020 season. Due to a lack of spring and summer workouts, a quarantine of all of the team’s freshmen due to COVID-19 and the season being initially postponed, Sawvel was unable to get his hands on his new players. That group ranked 11th in scoring defense nationally in 2019 under Jake Dickert, now the defensive coordinator at Washington State.
When the season was called back on in September, the then first-year UW coordinator had about a month to teach players his scheme. It was the ultimate crash course.
Sawvel also didn’t have the luxury of veteran mainstays like linebackers Logan Wilson and Cassh Maluia, safety Alijah Halliburton and cornerback Tyler Hall, all of whom had used up their eligibility.
“You had some new replacement players that were replacing guys that were seniors the year before,” Sawvel said. “So you’re trying to kind of figure out everything without a spring practice, without a fall camp.”
In the Cowboys’ season-opening 37-34 overtime loss at Nevada, UW’s defense surrendered 420 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to the Wolf Pack’s Carson Strong, the eventual Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
Wyoming surrendered eight passing touchdowns during the entire season; 50% of them came in Reno, Nevada.
Nevada did some things offensively that Sawvel didn’t expect, he admits. Ultimately, that fell on his shoulders.
“The Nevada game’s on me,” Sawvel said. “We were still trying to figure out who we were, what we were, and try to figure out, kind of, ‘What are we good at?’ … We were doing things in October that we never did during the season.”
After that hiccup, the Cowboys were stout. In the Colorado State game, the Rams scored 34 points, a good portion coming due to UW turnovers. In the Cowboys’ four other games, though, opponents averaged just 13.8 points per game. Wyoming ended up surrendering 21 points per game overall, good for 24th nationally and an impressive mark in an era of high-flying offenses. The Cowboys also ranked 29th in passing yards per game allowed and 21st in rushing yards per game allowed.
It took a bit of internal reflection for the defense to reach that point, according to redshirt sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks. But once the message got across, it was off to the races.
“After that CSU game, I think we just realized that, OK … it’s that time to really step it up to another level,” Hicks said. “Even for myself, when I was watching film, I just felt like I could do more when I’m on the field. That was my biggest thing, just to keep just giving (my) all, all 60 minutes.”
Given where the defense started, was it surprising to see the unit’s final statistical rankings? Not really, according to Sawvel.
“In October, I had no idea (what we were),” Sawvel said. “At the end of it, you look up and say, ‘Yeah, OK, I can see that.’ Maybe while you’re in the middle of it, you don’t feel it. But at the end of it, when you look back on it, it’s not a huge surprise.”
Perhaps scariest of all for the rest of the Mountain West is Sawvel expects the defense to “be much better” in 2021, given the returning experience in the system, all the starters being back and key 2020 opt-outs like safety Rome Weber and defensive end Solomon Byrd returning to the fold.
“This is way different (right now). Like, this is a way different stratosphere that we’re on right now than what it was in October,” Sawvel said. “It’s not even close.”
Change in offensive tempo noticeable in practice
The buzzword this spring around new UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek has been “energy.” Polasek, who is replacing Brent Vigen (head coach at Montana State), has brought an attitude and intensity that, to a man, players on both sides of the ball have picked up.
It starts with how much quicker players are lining up on the ball, Hicks said. He even admits it gets him out of breath from time to time.
“They move a lot more. There’s a lot of moving pieces,” Hicks said. “It feels a lot faster, too. They’re getting on the ball quick, lining up fast and snapping that ball. That makes us have to line up faster. They’re trying to throw us off every day. (There’s) definitely a difference.”
Cowboys get commitment from Nebraska prep quarterback
Skutt Catholic (Omaha) quarterback Caden Becker announced Wednesday on Twitter he has committed to play for the Cowboys. Becker, who was previously committed to Northern Illinois, is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and a two-star prospect by Rivals. He is listed as a dual-threat quarterback by both sites.
Per MaxPreps, the 6-foot-4, 220 pounder threw for 429 yards (40.8% completion) and four touchdowns in eight games while running for 435 yards and seven touchdowns.
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.