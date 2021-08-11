Upon first glance at the University of Wyoming receiver room, one thing stands out instantly.
Size. And lot’s of it.
The top four receivers on the Cowboys’ depth chart coming out of spring ball were all listed at 6-foot-2 or taller, with a pair of freshmen in Isaiah Neyor and Alex Brown nearing 6-5 as the 2021 season approaches, according to UW coach Craig Bohl. With height on their side and a new offensive coordinator calling the shots, the Pokes have expressed a desire to do something they haven’t really done since UW standout-turned-NFL superstar Josh Allen was behind center: stretch the field through the passing game.
“Not to give all our (plans away), but we’ll take some more shots,” Bohl said. “When you have guys with that kind of size, you need to take advantage of their ability.”
To be clear, the power run attack that’s become synonymous with UW football isn’t going anywhere. At the very least, though, the Cowboys are no longer going to ignore their big-play potential in the passing game.
Wyoming had just 17 completions of 20 yards or more in 2020, with six of these going to Neyor, who averaged 31 yards per catch and was the team’s only regular target when going vertical in the passing game. The low number of large gains through the air can be partly attributed to the Pokes’ run-heavy approach.
However, it’s also a byproduct of an offense that’s been hesitant to stretch the field with the pass — evidenced by an aerial attack that’s ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards per attempt every year since 2016.
For first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, the key is finding a balance between establishing the Cowboys’ trademark physical running game and getting the most out of their bevy of playmakers on the outside.
“When it comes down to throwing the ball, knowing that we want to run the ball at Wyoming, it’s really important that we marry up our play-action passes,” Polasek said. “Our protections need to be married up and be similar to the runs. And from there, it’s about getting the ball to our playmakers.
“That’s the one thing we’re committed to — getting those chess pieces in the right spots so that everyone feels comfortable about doing their job to the best of their ability. We have to find ways to be explosive on offense. Our goal is to get five plays or more of 20 yards (every game). If we can come close to that number, then you’re making it difficult on the defense.”
Neyor is one of the obvious examples of UW’s deep threats. The redshirt freshman enters the fall atop the depth chart at the Z-receiver position after hauling in eight catches for 246 yards in 2020 — which would have left him at No. 1 in the country in yards per reception, but he came up four catches shy of qualifying for the NCAA rankings.
Despite the playmaking abilities put on display last fall, Neyor wasn’t highly recruited coming out of Fort Worth, Texas. He had one other FBS offer, as well as a handful more at the FCS and Division II levels, but it was UW’s belief in him that served as a turning point in his career.
“Getting an offer from Wyoming really meant a lot to me,” he said. “I went to camps and didn’t really get recruited like that, so them believing in me from the start really showed me, ‘OK they see something in me, and I can come in here and do something great.’
“Coming into camp my freshman year, the coaches were talking to me and that really built my confidence. Them believing in me really allowed me to believe in myself.”
Redshirt sophomore Sean Chambers, who is back atop the depth chart at quarterback after missing nearly all of last season with a broken left leg, acknowledges that having a player like Neyor on the outside makes his life easy.
“I like it because you don’t have to put the ball right here for that guy,” Chambers said while motioning as if to catch a pass square in his chest. “He can go up and get it anywhere. His catch radius is absolutely insane, and he can run and jump with the best of them, so I’m excited for him. He’s going to have a good one this year.”
Neyor is hardly the only playmaker in the passing game for the Cowboys, either.
Senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt is also back after leading the Pokes with 16 catches for 252 yards last year. Eberhardt’s yards per reception dropped to 15.8 in 2020, but he averaged 21 yards per catch the year prior.
Brown — who along with Neyor, has been rehabbing a sprained ankle through the early stages of fall camp — is another large target slated to make an impact in the passing game. Bohl also mentioned true freshman Jaylen Sargent as someone who has impressed so far in fall camp, and is already on the verge of working his way into competing with the first group of receivers.
With a newfound focus on maximizing their talents, Eberhardt can’t wait to see what UW’s wide-outs can accomplish this year.
“It’s been really nice to see all of us playmakers out there on the field,” he said. “You never know when one of us can strike.”