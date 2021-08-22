With the second scrimmage of training camp set for today and two weeks of practice already in the books, several storylines have emerged surrounding the University of Wyoming football team.
The Cowboys, who are looking to rebound from their first losing season since 2015, have ample reason for optimism — as they should with 21 returning starters. However, there are still plenty of areas for improvement, as well as positions to sort out, with two weeks left until UW’s season opener.
Here are five things to keep an eye on before the Pokes kick off against Montana State on Sept. 4 in Laramie.
EMPHASIZING CONSISTENCY
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl has been pretty upbeat about his team’s performance throughout training camp, but that certainly wasn’t the case Wednesday.
Bohl appeared disappointed in several areas, stating that “there were some guys that just wanted to survive” and not “really push” throughout practice. The Cowboys also had multiple special-teams mishaps.
In previous seasons, Bohl might have been satisfied with Wednesday’s effort. With expectations of competing for a Mountain West title, however, standards have been raised.
“The bar we set is really high,” Bohl said. “A couple years ago, I would have thought that was a great practice. That ain't a great practice around here anymore.”
The Cowboys will wrap up installing their schemes in the next week, before turning their focus to their first opponent. When asked about the greatest emphasis for his team between now and the end of camp, Bohl confirmed that consistency is at the forefront.
“I think we need to be more consistent,” he said. “We're about done with our install, so there are still some little things that turn into big things — like a misalignment or missed assignment.
“Sometimes you graze over those things, but if you're going to play at a really high rate, you have to clean those things up.”
OPTIONS EMERGE AT NO. 3 RB SPORT
With back-to-back MW rushing champion Xazavian Valladay and seventh-year senior Trey Smith headlining the backfield, running back was already a strong point for UW heading into training camp. Now, following the return of sophomore Titus Swen and the emergence of true freshman D.Q. James, the Pokes have even more reason to believe they boast the deepest backfield in the conference.
Swen sat out last season after rushing for 349 yards and a touchdown on 67 carries during an injury-shortened freshman campaign in 2019. However, he got right back in the mix with a solid showing this spring, and has continued to grow throughout the start of camp.
“He's become a fantastic player,” Smith said. “From the time he got here, he's done so much growing and has become the ultimate competitor.”
James, meanwhile, has been slightly more of a surprise.
A three-star prospect and track and field standout out of Lancaster, Texas, James has already showcased his playmaking abilities with several long runs in the past week — including a touchdown scamper that featured multiple broken tackles. Along with wide receiver Jaylen Sargent, James is one of two true freshmen Bohl thinks could make an immediate impact.
“As we get into camp, there are certainly plays we look at that are going to feature a certain guy,” Bohl said. “D.Q. has some exceptional ability. He can run really fast, so you'll see us do that some with D.Q.”
CONCERNS IN SECONDARY START TO ALLEVIATE
Early on in camp, Bohl stated — in terms of his two starters, Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon — that the cornerback position is “as solid as it's been since I've been our head coach.” However, he also acknowledged concerns when it comes to who will fill the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.
Some clarity has emerged in this area as of late, with Cameron Stone and Keonte Glinton providing flashes of promise in practice.
“I think we have (found a No. 3 cornerback),” Bohl said. “Cam Stone is a guy that's working at that spot, then Keonte Glinton is a guy that's really smart, and we're working him at both nickel and corner. Between one of those two, that's our third.”
QB COMPETITION STAYS TIGHT
Another position with an ongoing competition for playing time is quarterback, where fourth-year sophomore Sean Chambers and redshirt freshman Levi Williams are battling it out for the starting job. Chambers, who is 9-3 as a starter at UW, was atop the depth chart coming out of spring practice.
Coming off three consecutive season-ending injuries, the versatile signal-caller says his focus is on getting back to where he was last year before a broken leg ended his 2020 campaign three plays into the season. He went 6-2 in eight starts in 2019, passing for 915 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 567 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
“My biggest goal was to get back to how I was playing at the start of 2020, so that’s what I've been trying to emphasize in camp,” Chambers said. “It's been tough, but I'm hopefully almost there. I feel good right now, and I've made good progress.”
Williams has had to overcome injury woes of his own, as well, having played through hip and shoulder injuries while going 2-3 as a starter in 2020. He says he wasn’t completely comfortable slinging the ball all over the field until mid-summer, but now that he’s back to full strength, he’s been notably more consistent behind center.
“Even in the spring, I had a lot of bad habits I developed in the fall from compensating, so I wasn't happy with the spring,” Williams said. “But, I'm definitely happier with the fall camp that's going on, and I'm excited for Sept. 4.”
O-LINE EMERGES AS POKES' GREATEST STRENGTH
With eight offensive linemen who have started a combined 145 games, and coming off a season in which the Cowboys had the No. 14 rushing attack in the country, it’s no secret the offensive line is one of the strong suits for Bohl’s team. The coach has even gone so far as to pinpoint the position group as the Pokes’ greatest strength.
There are the obvious centerpieces, such as Outland Trophy watch list honoree Keegan Cryder and All-MW honorable mention Logan Harris, who have started a combined 61 games at UW. Others have impressed this fall, as well, including starting guard Eric Abojei — who has lost 70 pounds — and former Laramie Plainsman Frank Crum.
“That's the strength of our football team,” Bohl said. “It's always dangerous to say one group is the strength, but if you just look at their experience level, the number of years they've played and their ability, we'll need to leverage that. And we will.”