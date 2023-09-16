AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Wyoming football team had more than a solid chance to take down the No. 4-ranked team in the country on its home turf.
The Cowboys were tied 10-10 with Texas going into the fourth quarter in Austin on Saturday, but the Longhorns were able to put UW away in the final 15 minutes of the game for a 31-10 victory.
The Cowboys went into the matchup without starting quarterback Andrew Peasley, who was in uniform but didn't play. Backup Evan Svoboda took the reigns of the offense, starting his first game at the Division I level.
“It was a game-time decision,” Bohl said about Peasley after the game. “I was a little bit concerned as the week went along. Andrew threw some in warmups, but he didn’t have the zip on the ball that he needed to.
"We feel it’s an injury that — we’re in hopes that he’ll be back to 100% next week, but we’re going to play it day by day.”
Harrison Waylee also got his first start as a Cowboy at running back, and proved why on UW's first drive of the game. UW started the game with a quick five-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 62-yard touchdown run by Waylee.
Waylee's first touchdown in a UW uniform gave the Cowboys an early 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
“Pretty excellent,” Bohl said about his evaluation of Waylee's debut. “Anybody that can run away from Texas’ secondary, that’s not just an explosive play, that’s an exponentially explosive play. That’s a gear and an element that we have not had in a while. It was good to get him out there.”
UW's defense responded with a quick three-and-out, but Svoboda and the offense weren't able to capitalize, punted the ball right back to the Longhorns. Texas got on the board with a 37-yard field goal from Bert Auburn, a three-point swing that almost didn't happen after UW safety Wyett Ekeler nearly picked off a pass from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers on third down.
The Cowboys took a 7-3 lead over Texas into the second quarter, but the Longhorns got their first lead of the game with a 17-play, 90-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock. Ewers connected with Byron Murphy II on a 1-yard touchdown pass to put the Longhorns up 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
UW's defense held strong for the rest of the first half, allowing just 120 total yards of offense from Texas through the first 30 minutes. Neither team was able to score before halftime, with the Longhorns going into the break up 10-7.
Ewers struggled in the first half, finishing with just 57 passing yards and a 47% completion mark. The Cowboys won the time of possession battle by nearly seven minutes in the first half.
UW's defense picked up right where it left off in the second half, with defensive end Sabastian Harsh earning his first career sack to force a Texas punt to open the third quarter.
The Cowboys answered with a 17-play, 77-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock. The drive ended with a 36-yard field goal from John Hoyland, a kick that tied the game 10-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Texas reclaimed the momentum on offense with a quick four-play, 75-yard drive that was capped with a 44-yard touchdown connection from Ewers to wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The score put the Longhorns back in control at 17-10 with 14 minutes, 12 seconds left to play.
The Cowboys' next drive didn't last long, with UW going three-and-out in a little over two minutes. Texas capitalized on its next drive, covering 75 yards in just six plays before scoring on a 5-yard scramble by Ewers. The drive included a 61-yard run from running back Jonathon Brooks, and the Longhorns took a 24-10 lead with nine minutes left to play.
“We had that three-and-out, and we had a 12- or 13-minute drive in the third quarter, and that’s what we needed. We needed another one of those,” offensive tackle Frank Crum said. “They dialed it up, and we didn’t execute to where the first three quarters were.
"Offensively, a couple three-and-outs back to back, it’s hard versus a team that can explode like Texas at any minute, which is what they did in the fourth quarter. You can’t be going three-and-out.”
The wheels continued to come off for UW in the fourth quarter, with Svoboda throwing a pick-six on the Cowboys next drive to put Texas in the driver's seat at 31-10 with 8:46 left to play.
The Cowboys had a chance to score in the final minutes after Tyrecus Davis recovered a Texas fumble forced by Jayden Williams, but an offensive pass interference on tight end Treyton Welch negated a touchdown pass to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg.
Svoboda ended the game 17-of-28 for 136 yards and one interception. He added four yards on the ground on five carries.
“Definitely really proud of Evan,” Crum said. “He’s a guy that other guys can get behind. I’m proud of him for going out there. He wasn’t hesitant at all. He didn’t seem shook at all, which is good to see from your signal caller.
"There’s some confidence there. He has a lot to build on, for sure.”
Waylee led UW's backfield with 113 yards on 18 carries, including the 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. While he was admittedly out of shape at times, he showed flashes of being UW's lead back going forward.
“It felt pretty good,” Waylee said. “I wish I could have done it more, but Texas is a good team. The way I played today, I can’t be mad, but I can definitely learn from it.”
The loss, which was UW's first road game of the season, dropped the Cowboys to 2-1 on the season. Texas moved to 3-0.
The Cowboys return to Laramie for their last nonconference game of the season next weekend. UW will host Appalachian State at 6 p.m. next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
“There’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves after a loss like this,” linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “App State’s a good team. They’ve beat a lot of good teams. … We’re looking forward to a new challenge and turning the page.”
Added Crum: “I’m not one to really believe in moral victories. To say we were in there for three (quarters) and not come out with the fourth, it’s a testament that we can hang with people, but I don’t take it as a moral victory.
"We have to finish better. The game was there for the taking, and we just didn’t finish up.”
