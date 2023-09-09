LARAMIE — The most important thing for University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl following Saturday’s 31-17 win over Portland State was that his team is now 2-0.

The Cowboys started the season with a thrilling 35-33 double-overtime win over Texas Tech last weekend, but the encore performance against Portland State fizzled in the final quarter.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus