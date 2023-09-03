The Wyoming Cowgirls kept their undefeated start to the season intact Saturday in thrilling fashion, coming-from-behind for the second consecutive match and defeated Louisiana in five hard sets with scores of 16-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17 and 17-15.

The fifth set saw the Cowgirls (6-0) and Ragin’ Cajuns (3-2) tied at 8-8. From there, Louisiana went on a 3-0 run to force a UW timeout at 11-8. Louisiana then pushed the lead out to 13-10 before the Cowgirls responded with a huge three-point run to knot things at 13 all.

