LARAMIE – University of Wyoming head women’s soccer coach Colleen Boyd announced the 2021 schedule, which features 11 home contests with five coming in nonconference and six within the conference. The schedule also features a three-match homestand in nonconference play and a four-match homestand during conference play.
Wyoming opens the regular season at Kansas State on Sunday, Aug. 15. The first action at 7,220 feet comes at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, in the first of three-straight matches at home. The other contests in the homestand include Omaha on Thursday, Aug. 26 and South Dakota on Sunday, Aug. 29.
UW will make a road swing at North Dakota State, Minnesota and NCAA Division I newcomer St. Thomas from Sept. 2-7, and it will be the first meeting for the Cowgirls against all three schools. The Cowgirls close out nonconference play hosting Idaho State on Friday, Sept. 10, and Northern Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Cowgirls open up the Mountain West schedule on Friday, Sept. 24 heading to defending MW champion New Mexico followed by the conference home opener against MW West Conference champion San Diego State on Sunday, Sept. 26.
After heading to San Jose State on Oct. 1 and Fresno State on Oct. 3, the Cowgirls will host four-straight matches starting with Air Force on Friday, Oct. 8. Other matches during the home stretch include Colorado College on Oct. 10, UNLV on Oct. 15, and Nevada on Oct. 17.
UW will head to Boise State on Oct. 21 and Utah State on Oct. 24 in the final road contests of the season. Wyoming closes out the regular season against Border War rival Colorado State on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Mountain West Championship is set for Nov. 2-6 in Boise, Idaho.