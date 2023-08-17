ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team has young roster that is hungry to make an impact on the court.
Fueled by their love of the game, the Lady Mustangs have created a “sisterhood.”
“This freshman group came in very, very strong. Over the summer, they have a little group chat and they were family from pretty much the get-go. It’s been an amazing ride so far. The became very cohesive very quickly. I’m excited to see them play,” said Fredann Soto, who is entering her sixth season as the head volleyball coach at Western.
The Lady Mustangs have a total of 10 freshmen on the team this season, led by three sophomores in Ava Wilcox, Peyton Rudy and Sara Anderson.
“They are very athletically talented. I think them being very young paves a very positive avenue for us going into a new season,” Soto said. “They have responded very well to everything that we’re doing. I can’t be happier. With only being together for a short time, they have really excelled in ways that I didn’t think they would be able to this quickly.”
The Lady Mustangs saw some improvement last season, doubling their win total from the prior year. Soto said that remaining healthy is the top priority this season after dealing with a number of injuries in 2021 and 2022. However, she also mentioned that remaining cohesive and competitive through the season will lead to excellence on the court.
Soto’s team is already prepared to do that.
“We had a lot of injuries that last couple of years, so remaining healthy is one of the most important things we need to do, but we also need to remain a complete sisterhood on the volleyball court,” Soto said.
“A lot of teams come in and are not quite ready to hone in and be really aggressive right away. This team came in fully aggressive right away. They’re hungry. They’re determined. They’re humble, as well. They’re ready.”
The team also brought in a new assistant coach during the offseason in Zanea Spencer. With longtime assistant Theresa Allgaier still in the fold, Soto and her staff sat down to establish a mindset that pays well for the players on and off the court.
“We three sat down and made a commitment to this team in the fact that there are some things that coaches need to understand and relate to, rather than just say, ‘We got to win, win, win,’” she said.
“We need to make sure that we are doing our jobs in making sure that these girls are those good people, good students and then the good athlete. Overall, we need to make sure that this is a good experience for them so we can continue having these kids come back.
“In the past, we’ve had some challenges, whether it’s health related or them just being overwhelmed. So, we just want to trying to make sure that they are cohesive and remain together on the volleyball court while also being mindful of what they’re experiencing off the court, as well.”
Soto is excited about her team’s potential this season. What gets her fired up is the intensity and aggressiveness her young squad already has.
“I’m excited that they’re a young squad and that they’re making a difference. I’m excited that they’re young, energetic and ready to play,” she said. I don’t have to constantly be on them. Their effort is always there. We had a number of them in during our volleyball camps this summer and they wanted to play afterward. I didn’t have to initiate that. It was, ‘Coach, are you sure we can stay later?’ And I love that.”
The Lady Mustangs have already begun tournament play this season, competing at the McCook Invitational this weekend in McCook, Nebraska. The team will also play in three more tournaments early this season, such as the Casper Invitational Aug. 25-26, the Starr Invitational Sept. 8-9 in Twin Falls, Idaho, and the WYOBRASKA Tournament Sept. 14-16 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Individual games are listed below and are subject to change. Home games are bolded.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12, vs. Snow College at 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19, vs. Salt Lake Community College at 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22, vs. Central Wyoming College at 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23, vs. Northwest College at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, vs. College of Southern Idaho at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28, vs. Casper College at 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29, vs. Gillette College at 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Laramie County Community College at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7, vs. Eastern Wyoming College at 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 13, vs. Central Wyoming College at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14, vs. Northwest College at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, vs. Colorado Northwestern Community College at 5 p.m. (Pink Night)
Thursday, Oct. 19, vs. Casper College at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20, vs. Gillette College at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 27, vs. Laramie County Community College at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28, vs. Eastern Wyoming College at 2 p.m. (Sophomore Recognition)
Thursday, Nov. 2, vs. Region IX Tournament in Sterling, Colorado, at TBA
Friday, Nov. 3, vs. Region IX Tournament in Sterling, Colorado, at TBA
Saturday, Nov. 4, vs. Region IX Tournament in Sterling, Colorado, at TBA
Thursday, Nov. 16, vs. NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, at TBA
Friday, Nov. 17, vs. NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, at TBA
Saturday, Nov. 18, vs. NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, at TBA
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters