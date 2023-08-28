Western Volleyball

The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team has been rolling to start the 2023 season.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

The Lady Mustangs went 3-1 during the McCook Invitational in McCook, Nebraska, from Aug. 18-19. The squad defeated teams like North Platte (25-20, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-20), Otero (18-25, 25-21, 25-15, 26-28 and 15-8) and Iowa Lakes (25-16, 25-19 and 25-15). Their only loss from that weekend came against Northeastern Junior College (16-25, 24-26 and 18-25).

