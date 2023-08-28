CASPER – The Western Wyoming Community College volleyball team has been rolling to start the 2023 season.
The Lady Mustangs went 3-1 during the McCook Invitational in McCook, Nebraska, from Aug. 18-19. The squad defeated teams like North Platte (25-20, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-20), Otero (18-25, 25-21, 25-15, 26-28 and 15-8) and Iowa Lakes (25-16, 25-19 and 25-15). Their only loss from that weekend came against Northeastern Junior College (16-25, 24-26 and 18-25).
This past weekend at the Casper Invitational, the Lady Mustangs went undefeated.
They defeated Treasure Valley on Friday, Aug. 25, in three sets (25-19, 25-16 and 26-24) and then defeated Colorado Northwestern that same day in three sets (32-30, 25-18 and 25-16).
On Saturday, Aug. 25, the Lady Mustangs defeated Lake Region in three sets (27-25, 25-21 and 25-15) and then defeated Colby College in four sets (21-25, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-21).
Western Wyoming’s record to begin the season sits at 7-1.
Head coach Fredann Soto said that she couldn’t be prouder of how her squad has competed early on this season.
“We played some very competitive teams, and we played incredibly well,” she said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this group of young ladies.
“We are continuing to improve and still have some work to do, but they are focused, determined and just an amazing group that loves to persevere.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.