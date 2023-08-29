Western Wyoming Soccer

The National Junior College Athletic Association's Week 1 rankings has the Western Wyoming Community College women's soccer team as No. 12 in the country after a dominating showing in Prescott, Arizona, this past weekend.

ROCK SPRINGS –The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Week 1 rankings has the Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team as No. 12 in the country after a dominating road trip and showing in Prescott, Arizona, this past weekend.

The Lady Mustangs finished the road trip 4-0 and beat preseason ranked opponents like No. 10 Arizona Western and No. 15 Snow College.

