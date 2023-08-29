The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Week 1 rankings has the Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team as No. 12 in the country after a dominating showing in Prescott, Arizona, this past weekend.
ROCK SPRINGS –The National Junior College Athletic Association’s Week 1 rankings has the Western Wyoming Community College women’s soccer team as No. 12 in the country after a dominating road trip and showing in Prescott, Arizona, this past weekend.
The Lady Mustangs finished the road trip 4-0 and beat preseason ranked opponents like No. 10 Arizona Western and No. 15 Snow College.
Western Wyoming defeating Snow College, 2-1, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Ephraim, Utah. Sophomore forwards Callee Hill and Emma Granthem each scored for the Lady Mustangs in the first half, which helped secure the victory for the squad. Freshman goalkeeper Kamry Fellows had four saves on five shots on goal.
Then the team traveled to Prescott, Arizona, where they took down Arizona Western, 2-1. Granthem hit the back of the net again for the Lady Mustangs and freshman forward Quincy Chipman added another. Freshman goalkeeper Addie Welsh took 14 shots on goal and saved 13 of them to guide them to victory.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Lady Mustangs played two games and won them both.
Western Wyoming defeated Cochise Community College, 2-1. Chipman scored in the 22nd minute and then McCall Hogge scored the game-winning goal in the 69th minute after Cochise tied the game minutes prior.
In the second game on Saturday, the Lady Mustangs defeated Yavapai College, 1-0. Chipman chipped in her third goal of the road trip to help lead them to victory.
Western Wyoming head coach Brady Baldwin shared that playing four games in five days can be tough for a team, but his squad “came together at the right time.”
“The sophomores have stepped up and shown great leadership for the freshmen and, in turn, the freshmen have played the level of soccer that we expected out of them when we recruited them,” he said.
“The success on the road trip goes to all 21 of the girls. There are still plenty of things we need to work on to play complete games, but we as a coaching staff like the way things are headed.”
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this weekend to play three games.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Western Wyoming will face Spokane Falls Community College. On Sunday, Sept. 3, the team will face Peninsula Community College in the morning and then North Idaho College in the afternoon.
The Lady Mustangs are currently 5-0-1 on the season and are sporting a five-game win streak after drawing a tie against Eastern Arizona College in the first game of the season.
