Western Wyoming sophomore Lexi Chenoweth speeds past a defender earlier this season in Green River. On Saturday, the Mustangs defeated Casper College 1-0 on the road to advance to this week's Region IX Semifinals in Cheyenne. 

 Rocket Miner Photo/Wesley Magagna

